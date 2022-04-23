University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma International Student Scholarships in USA

To support the education of international students in Australia, the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma has established the International Student Scholarships. The scholarship application is ongoing for the academic year 2022-2023.University of Oklahoma

The educational program is designed for international students who will commence the undergraduate degree coursework at the university.

Founded in 1908, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO) is a public liberal arts university in Chickasha, Oklahoma. USAO’s mission is to provide the public with a distinctive and accessible liberal arts and sciences education.

Why study at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma? At the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma, they are dedicated to assisting all students transitioning from high school to college. USAO offers 22 majors and several pre-professional programs.

Application Deadline: The applications are open for entry 2022.

Brief Description

University: University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate degree

Awards: $7,500 per year

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: NA

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

4-year scholarship (transfers will be pro-rated based on grade level status).

Partial non-resident tuition waiver.

Must be admitted under regular admissions.

Students must be full-time each fall and spring and degree-seeking.

How to Apply

How to Apply: The applicants must apply for admission via the university application portal. All eligible students will b considered upon applying.

Supporting Documents: The students must provide high school grades and other necessary academic documents.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, applicants must check all the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: Students need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English.

Benefits

The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma will provide an award amount of $7,500 per year for high achieving students.

Apply Now