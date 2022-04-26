Beth Mead Scholarships for International Students at Teesside University, UK

Teesside University is pleased to announce the launch of the Beth Mead Scholarship to support four future female football scholars to pursue a degree at Teesside University alongside their football training. The scholarship is offered for the academic year 2022-2023.

The scholarship has been created in partnership with Beth Mead, Arsenal Women and England footballer and BA (Hons) Sports Development graduate of Teesside University especially for a national, international, and or professional female footballer. The scholarship award is worth £1,200 throughout the duration of their course along with other benefits.

Situated in North Yorkshire in North East England, Teesside University is a public university ranked 801st in World University Rankings by Times Higher Education. Teesside is a high-performing global university anchored in the Tees Valley, inspiring confidence in the community and providing learning opportunities for all

Why should you study at Teesside University? Teesside University is a leading University with an international reputation for academic excellence that provides an outstanding student and learning experience underpinned by research, enterprise, and the professions. The university is deeply committed to sustainability and the protection of our environment.

Application Deadline: The final closing date and latest students can apply is 5.00 pm on 31st August. 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Teesside University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or Postgraduate

Award: £1,200

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All national and international students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate or postgraduate programme offered in the field of sports at Teesside University can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be national, international, and or professional female footballers who can contribute positively to sport at Teesside University through international level sports performance.

The applicants must have successfully achieved a place on a course at Teesside University or be already studying here during the 2022 – 2023 academic year (all courses are eligible, both undergraduate and postgraduate).

How to Apply

How to Apply: Admission applications can be submitted either via the UCAS Portal or the university portal. Scholarship application form must be submitted by all interested students by the deadline to be considered.

Supporting Documents: The students submit academic transcripts of all the previous schools attended, a copy of passports, letters of recommendation, and personal statements.

Admission Requirements: Applicants must meet the entry and academic requirements of the course they wish to join at Teesside University.

Language Requirement: The suggested English language proficiency level is IELTS 5.0 or equivalent in an alternative English language test. UKVI-compliant English language proof may also be accepted.

Benefits

The selected candidates will be provided a bursary of £1,200 and other benefits by the Teesside University such as:

One-to-one mentoring with Beth, Strength and conditioning support

Physiotherapy, sports massage, and therapy

Biomechanical assessment

Sport psychology support

Bespoke nutritional support

Lifestyle support

Personalized sport science support

Signed shirt by Beth

Branded Teesside Sport kit

Access to state-of-the-art facilities

Gym membership

