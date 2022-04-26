Erasmus Mundus Joint Master International Scholarships in Astrophysics and Space Science, 2022

To provide a world-class education for high-caliber international students, European Union is granting the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Scholarships in Astrophysics and Space Science.

The programme is open to students of any nationality who want to apply for the master’s programme for the academic year 2022-2023.

Why should you apply for the programme? MASS will give students an excellent education in the field of Astrophysics and Space Science. It will expose them to the theoretical aspects of modern astrophysics, the knowledge/use of observational facilities, and the data reduction and scientific exploitation of big data sets coming from current/forthcoming ground-based or space-borne experiments.

Application Deadline: The last date to apply for the scholarship is June 6th, 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: European Union

Course Level: Masters

Award: Full

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Italy, France, Germany, Serbia

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world.

Eligible Course or Subjects: The scholarship will be awarded in Astrophysics and Space Science

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Top-ranked students of any nationality with a certified good knowledge of English, who hold a recognized Bachelor’s degree in Astronomy, Astrophysics, Physics, Mathematics, Computing Science, Space Engineering, or closely related fields.

Or another recognized degree from accredited higher education institutions that certifies an equivalent amount of learning in the same fields, quantified as three years of university studies corresponding to at least 180 credits in the European Credit Transfer System, and that allows access to second-cycle programmes at the Master level in the higher education system within which the degree was obtained.

Or to be expected to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in the above-mentioned fields by the end of May of the starting year of the master’ Course.

To possess an academic transcript of records that demonstrates the fulfillment of the following minimum requirements concerning the acquired knowledge in Mathematics and Physics:

Mathematical Knowledge: Linear Algebra, Mathematical Analysis in one or several variables, Linear operators

Physics Knowledge: Basic knowledge of classic and modern Physics, Mechanics, Thermodynamics, and Electromagnetism; Elements of Quantum Mechanics, Special Relativity, and Nuclear Physics; basic knowledge of geometrical and wave Optics.

Skills in the lab. Activities, experimental physics data analysis, and programming.

How to Apply

How to Apply: By submitting their application for admission to the MASS EMJM programme, candidates participate at the same time in the selection for the award of an EMJM scholarship.

Supporting Documents: Submit the following:

The completed and signed application form;

A copy of the Bachelor’s degree or an official statement specifying the expected date of the same, if not yet obtained;

The academic transcripts of records, including an explanation of the grade scale;

A description of relevant attended course modules that reports for each module the title, the syllabus, the grade obtained, and the number of ECTS (European Credit Transfer System) credits or the number of hours;

An up-to-date CV (curriculum vitæ, resume), which includes a list of publications (if any), the title and summary of the Bachelor’s thesis (if applicable), a description of extra-curricular activities that are related to astrophysics and space science (if any), and skills acquired (e.g., computer/ programming skills).

A cover/motivation letter (max. 1000 words) demonstrating the consistency between the Programme objectives and the applicant’s motivation, academic/professional background, and professional project(s).

A scan of the passport (a scan of the national ID will be accepted conditionally if the applicant does not have a passport at the time of the application);

One of the certificates of English language proficiency (if applicable) is listed in the language prerequisites.

Two recommendation letters. The applicants should provide the email addresses of two university professors who are willing to submit recommendation letters to support their application.

Admission Requirements: Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university in Astronomy, Astrophysics, Physics, Mathematics, Computing Science, Space Engineering, or related fields.

Language Requirement: Applicants must have to meet one of the following proofs of English proficiency:

Cambridge B2 First (previously known as Cambridge English: First, FCE) or higher level Cambridge certificates

“International English Language Testing System” (IELTS) Academic test, minimum “Band 6” and not more than two years old

Internet-based (iBT) TOEFL with a minimum score of 72 points and not more than two years old

TOEFL Essentials with a minimum overall band score of 8 and not more than two years old

UNIcert level “II”

B2 according to the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR)

Native English speakers are exempted from providing such proof.

Benefits

European Union will provide the full scholarship for applicants for the academic year 2022-2023.

