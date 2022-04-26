UEA Kowitz Scholarship for International Students in UK

Earning a master’s degree helps you to gain specialized knowledge to advance in your field. Examining this importance of the study, the University of East Anglia is providing the Kowitz Scholarship.

The Kowitz Scholarship programme is open to both domestic and international applicants who have applied to theMA in Creative Writing (Prose Fiction) at the School of Literature, Drama, and Creative Writing.

The University of East Anglia, founded in 1963, is a public research university in Norwich, England. The University of East Anglia is ranked 12th in The Times Good University Guide 2017 and 14th in The Complete University Guide 2019.

Why study at the University of East Anglia? UEA is an internationally renowned university with a campus that offers first-rate academic, social, and cultural amenities. It is a world-class research institution that has a significant impact on the global challenges that society faces.

Application Deadline: The deadline for applications is the 3rd of June 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of East Anglia

Department: NA

Course Level: Masters

Award: £10000

Number of Awards: One

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Eligible Course or Subjects: MA Creative Writing (Prose Fiction) in the School of Literature, Drama, and Creative Writing.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

UK Fees

International Fees

Self Funded

Demonstrate genuine financial need

Outstanding academic talent and potential.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students must have to enroll in the postgraduate degree programme. In order to be considered for this scholarship, please complete an application form.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must have academic transcripts of all previous schools attended.

Admission Requirements: To take admission to the university, aspirants are required to meet the admission requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: All international students entering the UK on Tier 4 / Student visa must meet the minimum English language requirement as laid out by UK Visas and Immigration (see Home Office website for current details), as well as the specific course requirements. European and other non-Tier 4 / Student visa students must also have a basic command of the English language. Because the requirement varies by course, please check with the Admissions Office for the most up-to-date acceptable criteria.

Benefits

Each successful scholar will receive the award amount of £10000 at the University of East Anglia.

