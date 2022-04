Wizkid Gets $1m To Perform In Music Festival

Report just reaching us has it that Grammy-award winning Nigerian music superstar, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has become one of the African artists to earn a whooping sum of $1million dollars(N600 million) as fee to perform at a show.

Wizkid, who was announced as one of the stars headlining the 2022 Rolling Loud music festival in September, confirmed this in a recent post on his Instagram story.

He wrote “Afro nigga! $1 million to pop out”.