10th Anniversary Global Citizenship Scholarships at Heriot-Watt University – Malaysia, 2022

By ojootaru on April 28, 2022

Heriot-Watt University is providing 50% discount on tuition fees for high achieving students who are seeking to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

The Heriot-Watt University Malaysia (HWUM) 10th Anniversary Global Citizenship Scholarship is introduced to recognise the outstanding global citizens around the world who have role-modeled an inspiring personality and demonstrated leadership quality and achievements.

Application Deadline: 6 May 2022

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: 50% tuition fee waiver

Number of Awards: Nor Mentioned

Eligibility:

Applicants must be international students who have recently completed secondary or high school or pre-university qualifications.
Applicants must applied or not have applied for a degree program at Heriot-Watt University.
Applicants must have good academic records.
Applicants must demonstrate that their English language ability is strong enough to succeed in the program.
How to Apply: There is no need to apply for this scholarship separately as you will be considered after successfully being enrolled in an undergraduate program at this university.

