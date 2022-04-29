Burna Boy Makes Over $7million from Madison Square Garden Concert

Grammy award-winning Nigeria music superstar, Burna Boy is still soaring higher above his colleagues.

.Just few days ago the Afro-fusion pioneer Burna Boy became the first Nigerian music artist to headline a sold out music concert in Madison Square Garden in New York, United States of America raking in over $7 million around 3 billion naira in ticket sales alone.

Tickets sold for as low as $80 with an average of $350 and as high as $2,125. According to BusinessDay calculations using average sales of N145,365.50 ($350) multiplied by the total available capacity for a music concert in the arena of 20,789, with the current exchange rate of N415.33 the sum totals to $7,276,150 which cost over N3,022,003,379.50.

According to businessday.ng, Burna Boy joins Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Adele, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey on the list of Artistes, who have sold out the world’s most famous arena.

This year alone the Afro-Fusion artist has headlined events in Amsterdam, Dublin, Manchester and Rotterdam, with upcoming events in Atlanta.