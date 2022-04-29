 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Burna Boy Makes Over $7million from Madison Square Garden Concert

By ojootaru on April 29, 2022

Grammy award-winning Nigeria music superstar, Burna Boy is still soaring higher above his colleagues.

.Just few days ago the Afro-fusion pioneer Burna Boy became the first Nigerian music artist to headline a sold out music concert in Madison Square Garden in New York, United States of America raking in over $7 million around 3 billion naira in ticket sales alone.

Burna Boy Makes Over $7million from Madison Square Garden Concert

Tickets sold for as low as $80 with an average of $350 and as high as $2,125. According to BusinessDay calculations using average sales of N145,365.50 ($350) multiplied by the total available capacity for a music concert in the arena of 20,789, with the current exchange rate of N415.33 the sum totals to $7,276,150 which cost over N3,022,003,379.50.

According to businessday.ng, Burna Boy joins Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Adele, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey on the list of Artistes, who have sold out the world’s most famous arena.

Burna Boy Makes Over $7million from Madison Square Garden Concert

This year alone the Afro-Fusion artist has headlined events in Amsterdam, Dublin, Manchester and Rotterdam, with upcoming events in Atlanta.

See also  Tecno Assures Users Over Security Glitch

Published in Business

ojootaru
ojootaru

More from BusinessMore posts in Business »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.