GEEP Loan Empowerment Programme 2022 : Requirement and How To Apply

About GEEP Loan Empowerment Programme

GEEP Loan programme (Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme) is a social intervention program of the Federal Government of Nigeria established to provide financial inclusion and access to micro-credit for Nigerians at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

The GEEP Loan program provides collateral and interest-free loans between 10,000 – 350,000 Naira to artisans, farmers, and traders across Nigeria. The program is executed by the Bank of Industry (BOI).

GEEP 2.0 is created to assist Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprises with collateral-free loans to enable them boost their business which directly help the economy of the nation. To help build these businesses, the GEEP loan programme is currently in 3 categories.

GEEP 2.0 Loan Categories

Trader Moni: Small Scale Traders who needs money expand their business can apply for this category such as fruit sellers, small shop owners, etc.

Farmer Moni: Businesses that need loans in this category has to be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Market Moni: Agri-business owners who needs funds to grow their business are eligible to apply for this category.

GEEP Loan Amount

Loans ranging from N10,000 to N300,000 can be applied for in the GEEP 2.0 loan website www.growthplatform.me. These loans does not need collaterals and are interest free. Loans can be collected for the short term or long term. Are you a small or medium scale business owner, kindly avail of this opportunity to apply for this loan.

Candidates who wish to apply for the GEEP 2.0 Loan will need to ensure they are qualified for the amount they wish to apply for. GEEP Loan does not demand high interest rate from it beneficiaries, it is a programme by the Federal Government to empower citizens of the country economically.

GEEP Loan Requirements and how to Apply

BVN

Passport Photographs

Local Govt of Origin Certificate

A Valid National ID

CAC Certificate for businesses eligible

HOW TO APPLY

How to Register/Apply for GEEP Loan 2022

To apply for GEEP Loan 2.0, Please Visit the official GEEP portal at www.geep.ng for more information.