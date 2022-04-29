Gnomon’s Merit-Based Scholarships for International Students in USA

If you want to dwell on a creative career, this is the opportunity you are looking for! The Gnomon — School of Visual Effects, Games & Animation has introduced the Gnomon’s Merit-Based Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023 in the USA.

This scholarship is a merit-based scholarship that will be awarded to students based on the strength of their application, portfolio, and admissions interview. The award recipients will be notified by the Admissions Office upon acceptance. They will be given the award in the form of a tuition fee discount on the student’s first term tuition or when most beneficial to the student.

Gnomon is a for-profit college in Hollywood, California. The school focuses on artistic and technical training for careers in the visual effects and games industries. It was founded in 1997 by Alex Alvarez. The school is designed to empower young artists by engaging their creativity, curiosity, and passion for entertainment design.

Why choose to study at the Gnomon — School of Visual Effects, Games & Animation? Gnomon offers a variety of educational options to help students reach their goals in the entertainment industry, with vocational certificate and degree programs and over 100 individual vocational courses for portfolio development or professional enrichment. Gnomon has always centered its curriculum around actual industry demand.

Application Deadline: Gnomon School accepts admissions from students on a rolling basis. However, the application process includes detailed steps. Students are advised to apply as soon as possible.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Gnomon — School of Visual Effects, Games & Animation

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or Graduate

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All American, as well as foreign national students, are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Any undergraduate or graduate-level degree programme of choice offered at Gnomon can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be an applicant to a Gnomon full-time program.

The applicants must have completed all application requirements before the corresponding application deadline.

The applicants must have no previous record of acceptance or enrollment in a Gnomon full-time program.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can apply online on the school portal for admission. Applicants for merit-based scholarships will be considered upon submitting a completed application and portfolio.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Official high school transcripts provide graduation date or proof of completion (or equivalent). High school diplomas will not be accepted

Certified copy of the student’s General Educational Development (GED) certificate or GED transcript

Official college/university transcripts that indicate completion of a bachelor’s or graduate degree

Official transcripts

Admission Requirements: The applicants must provide all required documents and meet other course-specific demands.

Language Requirement: The students must meet the language requirements of the school. TOEFL, IELTS, PTE, etc., are accepted commonly.

Benefits

Gnomon will offer the selected students this merit scholarship on the first term tuition, or when most beneficial to the student, in a tuition discount.

Apply Now