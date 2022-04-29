Guinness Opens New £6.2m Headquarters in Lagos

Guinness Nigerian Plc, a subsidiary of Diageo Plc of the United Kingdom known for it’s quality beverage and alcoholic drinks, on Thursday, formally opened its new £6.2 million ultra-modern headquarters located at Cocoa Industries Road, Ogba, Lagos.

This is coming several weeks after the company denied reports making rounds that it plans to exit Nigeria or relocate its operations to Ghana.

Delivering her speech at the occasion, the Chairman of Guinness Nigeria, Dr Omobola Johnson, said the ceremony also doubled as a celebration of the 72nd Anniversary of Guinness Nigeria’s consistent business in the country.

“It is a testament that Guinness is here to stay and committed to doing business in Nigeria,” she said.

The new Guinness Nigeria complex has a bar, game room, gym and modern office facilities among others.

According to Johnson, the modern edifice shows the culture Guinness stands for and the company’s aspirations for the future.

“It is about working well, living well and also playing well,” she added.

Johnson thanked the management and members of staff of Guinness Nigeria for their resilience and commitment to improving the company’s performance.

Also, Mr. Babatunde Savage, former Board Chairman, Guinness Nigeria, said Guinness had contributed so much to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

Guinness Nigeria rakes in N15.27bn profit in 3 months

Savage said the approval of the Diageo Group for the new headquarters to be constructed in Nigeria showed that the company had a long-term plan of operating in the country.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), lauded Guinness Nigeria for playing a critical role in the food and beverage sector.

Also, Mr Mark Sandys, Global Head of Beer, Baileys and Smirnoff, Diageo Group, said Nigeria forms a special place in the history of Guinness being the second place the beer was brewed after Ireland.

Sandys said the new headquarters was a clear indication of the company’s confidence in Guinness Nigeria based on its performance in the country.

Earlier in his welcome address, Mr. Baker Magunda, Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, said the facility represented Creativity, Collaboration and Connection.

He said the workplace was structured in such a way that workers would be able to improve their productivity while taking advantage of the innovations created by the new-normal introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through the past 72 years, we have continually invested in the Nigerian economy, and our new ultra-modern headquarters reaffirms our long-term strategic expansion plans and commitment to Nigeria,” Magunda said.’