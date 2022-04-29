Hong Kong and Macao Regional Awards for International Students at Oregon State University, USA

Oregon State University is offering Hong Kong and Macao Regional Awards for international students in the USA to encourage high-achieving candidates. The university is accepting applications for the academic session 2022/2023.

The programme aims to support highly motivated students who choose to pursue an undergraduate degree at the university. Students who are residents of Hong Kong and Macao countries will automatically receive the award for up to four years.

Oregon State University is a public land-grant research university ranked among the top public universities in Corvallis. With a mission to remain committed to teaching, research, outreach, and engagement, and economic, social, cultural, and environmental progress for the people of Oregon, the nation, and the world, Oregon State University promotes economic, social, cultural, and environmental progress for the people of Oregon, the nation, and the world.

Why study at Oregon State University? Oregon State University is a comprehensive university committed to developing critical thinkers among its graduates. It is the best because it is constantly on the lookout for new knowledge and solutions to align with the next generation of scholars through collaboration with communities in Oregon and throughout the world. It retains a tradition of academic achievement, particularly in three key areas: sustainable earth ecosystems science, health and wellness, and economic prosperity and social progress.

Application Deadline: The students must have completed and submitted their application by August 24, 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: Oregon State University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate degree

Award: $32,000

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students from Hong Kong and Macao

Eligible Course or Subjects Undergraduate degree will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Students who are residents of Hong Kong or Macao will automatically receive the award for up to four years.

Automatically renewable with a GPA of 2.0+

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply, applicants must have taken admitted to the undergraduate degree program at the university. Students will automatically receive this award.

Supporting Documents: Must attach academic transcripts of all previous school attended and a copy of passport.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, students must have to check the entry requirements of an undergraduate degree at the university.

Language Requirement: Applicants need to show their English language level by submitting a satisfactory certificate of English language ability.

Benefits

Oregon State University will provide the amount of $32,000 for applicants in the USA.

Apply Now