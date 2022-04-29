Hosa Technology Audio Engineering International Scholarships in USA

Applicants are invited to apply for Hosa Technology Audio Engineering International Scholarships at the Musicians Institute. The grant is designed for the academic session 2022/2023.

The study award is available to international students and United States citizens who are newly enrolling students in the Audio Engineering Program.

Musicians Institute is a higher education institution that offers drums, bass, guitar, keyboard technology, and vocal performance programs. In the subject of current music, it offers a wide range of music degrees and concentrations.

Why study at Musicians Institute? MI offers a diverse selection of music degrees and concentrations. The audio degree provides challenging courses that test your knowledge and let you apply what you’ve learned to the real world. They give students the chance to make mistakes and learn from them while still learning and progressing towards their degree

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by September 2, 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: Musicians Institute

Department: NA

Course Level: Audio Engineering Program

Award: $2,000

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International and U.S. citizens

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: The scholarship will be awarded to a new or returning student in the MI Audio Engineering Program

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Available to international students and U.S. citizens.

May only be applied to the Audio Engineering Program.

Current/returning students in any MI program are not eligible.

Previous winners of this scholarship are not eligible.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can submit their admission applications via the university portal. All students that meet the eligibility criteria for the scholarship will be considered.

Supporting Documents: Submit a PDF essay (500 words maximum, longer submissions will not be accepted) that clearly articulates your career goals in the music industry, as well as why you should be considered for the scholarship.

Admission Requirements: Awards must maintain enrollment at 12 units (full-time status) during the entire length of the award period. Failure to maintain enrollment and satisfactory academic progress in the program for the full duration of the scholarship will result in the withdrawal of the award.

Language Requirement: You can generally meet the English Language Proficiency requirements for entry to Musicians Institute.

Benefits

Musicians Institute will provide an award amount of $2,000 credited toward the first quarter of the program.

Apply Now