MOJEC simplifies meter payment scheme with PayStack, Remitta

MOJEC International Limited, in conjunction with Ikeja Distribution Company (IKEDC) has developed an automated payment reference system with PayStack and Remitta through which customers can easily initiate payment for their meters.

MOJEC has also bolstered commitment to providing unmetered customers, access to meters through its Mobile Meter Asset Provider initiative (MOJEC Mobile MAP).

The Group Managing Director, MOJEC International Limited, Chantelle Abdul, cautioned end-users against extortion.

She stated: “The approved NERC prices for meters are N63,061.32 for single-phase meters and N117,910.69 for three-phase meters (VAT inclusive) and this prices cover the cost of meters and installation.” These are the prices that customers are required to pay under the MAP scheme.

The Mobile MAP programme, which started earlier this month in partnership with Abuja and Ibadan Discos, also kicked off at Shomolu Business Unit of Ikeja DISCO on Tuesday.

Abdul explained that the initiative is aimed at bringing meters to consumers.

She stated: “MOJEC has set itself to provide meters to the end users because metering is critical to both the consumers and the electricity providers. We have taken up the mandate of establishing a trust between the consumers and the distribution companies by manufacturing over 100,000 meters for the business units under the Ikeja DISCO just for this Mobile MAP.

“The objective of the initiative is to consolidate the rigorous processes involved in meter acquisition into ensuring that customers get metered within 24 hours. This Mobile MAP programme is expected to run for the next two months across the various business units of the nine DISCOs MOJEC International partners.”

Head, Prepaid Revenue Management and Metering department, Ikeja Electric, Amosun Morenikeji, said: “We are aware of the recently concluded Phase Zero of the National Mass Metering Programme under, which customers were metered without cost. However, while we await the commencement of the phase-one of the NMMP scheme, the government has inaugurated the MAP programme to meter customers who are ready to pay for their meters and these customers would be refunded through energy credit.’’

Head of Metering Projects, MOJEC International, Michael Onourah, in addressing the extortion challenge in the electricity supply industry emphasized that MOJEC in conjunction with IKEDC has developed an automated payment reference system with PayStack and Remitta through which customers can initiate payment for their meters.