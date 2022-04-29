Singapore ASEAN Scholarship at Monash University, Australia

If you want to kick start your academic journey at one of Australia’s most prestigious universities, then you can apply for Singapore ASEAN Scholarship offered by Monash University. Applications are now open for the academic year 2022-2023.

If successful, the candidate will receive tuition fee, and related study cost support valued up to AUD 360,000, allowing you to complete a full-time single undergraduate degree at any of Monash’s Australian campuses and the opportunity to immerse yourself in Australian culture fully.

Monash University is a public research university in Australia that is consistently ranked in the top 100 universities in the world. Monash aims to achieve excellence in education to ensure that the students serve the good of their communities to their communities.

Why choose to study at Monash University? Monash University believes deeply in students’ excellence and makes sure they receive exceptional facilities and teaching in Australia. They also benefit from the extra choices of studying in Australia’s largest university. The graduate of Monash has a global outlook and the skills and confidence to make a positive change.

Application Deadline: Applications close on 17 July 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Monash University

Course Level: Undergraduate degree

Award: Up to $360,000 AUD

Number of Awards: 1

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Australia

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: ASEAN.

Eligible Course or Subjects: The scholarship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Citizen of an ASEAN country

Apply for a full-time Monash course offer in any single degree*, at Monash University, at a campus in Australia

You must demonstrate that you come from a low-income household

You must not have commenced university study at any institution

The scholarship will be awarded based on outstanding academic achievement and financial disadvantage.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students are required to apply only through the application portal of Monash. For this scholarship and you will also need to submit a course application. After that, complete the separate online Applications form. Alternatively, you may download an offline application form and send all documents to asiascholarship@monash.edu with the subject header Singapore Alumni ASEAN Scholarship.

Supporting Documents: Students will be assessed on their aspiration statement (750 words), financial support statement (500 words), and interview performance. Send all documents to asiascholarship@monash.eduwith the subject header Singapore Alumni ASEAN Scholarship – [Your Name].

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, applicants must have a previous degree certificate with outstanding academic achievement.

Language Requirement: Applicants must have to submit certificates of English language

Benefits

Monash University will provide up to AUD 360,000 over four years for students to complete their education in Australia. It includes the following:

Tuition fees

AUD 14,000 allowance per year

On-campus accommodation.

Student visa costs

Additional AUD 3,000 one-off establishment payment in the first year

One return flight in the first year

