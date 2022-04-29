University of Saint Full Tuition Joseph Harriet Loe Scholarships in USA

The University of Helsinki is inviting international students to become a part of its Full Tuition Harriet Loe Scholarships for the academic session 2022-2023.

This educational program is open to female students from USA and Canada who wish to pursue bachelor or master degree in any subject at the University of Saint Joseph. The scholarship award is bound to cover the full tuition fee of the selected candidate.

By fostering a friendly and inclusive environment for students, the University of Saint Joseph (USJ) is committed to maintaining the goals of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD). It offers a diverse range of courses in the humanities, social sciences, and technology.

Why study at the University of Saint Joseph? USJ has signed Agreements of Cooperation with over 80 institutions in Asia, Oceania, Europe, Africa and America

Application Deadline: Candidates must submit their programme application before May 1, 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Saint Joseph

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor or Master degree

Award: 100 % Tuition Reduction

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: NA

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: USA and Canada candidates are eligible to apply for the opportunity.

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Bachelor or Master degree program in any subject.

Admissible Criteria: To be considered for these funding opportunities, applicants must have outstanding academic and achievement records.

Female Students from the North America (the USA and Canada) who apply to the Bachelor or Master Programme

How to Apply

How to Apply: For taking advantage of this grant, aspirants are required to apply for the bachelor or masters degree coursework at the University of Saint Joseph.

Supporting Documents: As part of the application, the applicants must submit all the following required documents:

ID Card/Passport

Photo

Academic Transcripts

Diploma

Personal Statement

Curriculum Vitae

Reference Letter(s)

Admission Requirements: Aspirants must check all the entry requirements at the University of Saint Joseph

Language Requirement: Students need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English.

Benefits

The University of Saint Joseph will provide the award amount of 100 % Tuition Reduction for (2 years Master Programmes or 4 years Bachelor Programmes) & 100 % Residential Hall Reduction for (2 years Master Programmes or 4 years Bachelor Programmes).

