University of Sydney International Awards for South Korea Students in Australia

Applications are being accepted for the International Awards for South Korea Students at the University of Sydney in Australia for the academic year 2022-2023.

This award recognizes the academic achievements of applicants from South Korea. Students who want to enroll in undergraduate, postgraduate, or research degree programs at the University of Sydney are eligible.

The University of Sydney is a public research university ranked 38th in QS Global World Rankings and 27th in Best Global Universities. Founded in 1850 as Australia’s first University, it is regarded as one of its leading universities. The University is one of Australia’s six sandstone universities.

Why should you choose to study at the University of Sydney? The University of Sydney is an internationally known university consistently ranked in the top 50 universities globally to be a leader in education, research, student experience, and graduate employability. The University possesses outstanding excellence in research and teaching and is highly dedicated to supporting students throughout their journey at the University of Sydney.

Application Deadline: Applications are now open for the academic year 2022/2023

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Sydney

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Research

Award: 20% Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The Award can be taken in Australia

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: South Korean citizens are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can apply to any full-time undergraduate, postgraduate coursework, or postgraduate research degree at the University of Sydney.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Be a South Korean citizen.

Applicants must have an offer of admission for new undergraduate coursework, postgraduate coursework, or postgraduate research degree at the University of Sydney at the time of application for the Award.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can submit their admission applications by logging in to the university portal at the University of Sydney.

Supporting Documents: Submit a personal statement on the following:

Tell us about yourself (maximum 200 words)

Tell us what has inspired you to apply to the University (maximum 200 words)

Tell us what you want to achieve with your studies at the University or how it will help you achieve your goals (maximum 200 words).

Admission Requirements: Applicants must fulfill the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: If English is not your first language, you will need to provide proof of your English proficiency before you can commence your studies at the University.

Benefits

The scholars will receive a 20% contribution of their tuition fee for the duration of their course at the University of Sydney.

