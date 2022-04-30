Navigate
X
    ojootaru
  • 11 mins ago
    • Categories: Finance

ECB’s Holzmann expects Interest Rate Increase by Autumn

Report reaching us says that European Central Bank policymaker and hawk Robert Holzmann expects an initial interest rate increase this summer or autumn and for rates to rise gradually before settling next year around 1% or 1.5%, he told Austrian broadcaster ORF on Friday.

“I belong to the group that is now in favor of rapid action. That means in summer, maybe in autumn. In addition and if necessary in December,” he said. The “equilibrium rate” of around 1% or 1.5% will probably be reached next year, compared to a current deposit rate of -0.5%, he added.

Reporting by Francois Murphy

See also Top 5 No Credit Check Loans: Get Best Bad Credit Credit Loans & Personal Installment Loans Online No Credit Check [2021]
Tags: banking

This website uses cookies.

Read More