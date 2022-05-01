Currently on going is applications for Huawei Free Online Courses 2022. This opportunity is available to all International Students worldwide.
How To Apply For Huawei Free Online Courses 2022 with Certificates.
The Huawei Free Online Courses 2022 has a lot of Free Online Courses Free of charge For Students & Educators. The Huawei free Online Courses 2022 is available for all genders and interested applicants can apply from respective countries.
The Huawei Free Online Courses 2022 consists of about a Total of 250+ Huawei Online Courses. Huawei has created these courses to Support Millions of Students & Educators. All the Lectures will be Online & will be delivered by Huawei Top Experts. A wide range of Subjects are available to do Free Online Courses. Education Institutes Closed? Don’t worry master the skills tech companies want at home 100+ Free Online Courses, Self Paced & Part-time without any Fee or Payment. All the Courses Completely Free of Cost. You may also be interested in University of Maryland Online Courses Free 2022 with Certificate.
Huawei Free Online Courses 2022 Details:
Provided by: Huawei
Total No. of Courses: 250+
Course Fee: Free of Cost
Access Mode: Online
Eligible nationality: All Applicants
Last Date: Open.
Benefits Huawei Free Online Course:
All students can apply for this Huawei Online Courses 2022 from all over the globe.
Learn online with your own passion
Candidates can discuss with other learners
Have a quiz after one episode.
About Huawei & Huawei Online Courses:
Huawei is one of the leading tech industries of the World, providing information and communication technology infrastructure and smart devices. Huawei is currently operating in 170 Countries and serving more than a billion people.
Huawei wants to ensure that Learning Never Stops during this COVID-19 Period. As part of our Learn ON program, Huawei is bringing together university professors, UNESCO experts, best practices for decreasing the impact of the pandemic on education.
Huawei’s Learn ON Program will provide students with high-quality resources on an open platform together with financial support to ensure learning preparation.
Diversified Online Quality Course (250+ Chinese & English Online Course)
5G Network and Applications
Principles and Applications of Cloud Computing
Python Programming Basics
Internet of Things Technology and Application
Data Management and Analysis Course
Routing & Switching
WLAN
Security
IoT
5G
Transmission
Access
LTE
Datacom
Storage
Cloud Computing
Cloud Service
Big Data
AI
Data Center
Intelligent Computing
Network Energy
GaussDB
Kunpeng
Video Conference
Enterprise Communication
Video Surveillance
Contact Center
Public Safety
Finance
Transportation
Healthcare
Education.
How to Apply for Huawei Free Online Courses 2022
Apply here at Huawei Official Website Link
