UNICAF Online Scholarship Program 2022 for International Students – Apply Now

UNICAF Online Scholarship Program 2022 is currently on going for International Students who are interested in further studies to become a part of the UNICAF program for the academic year2022-2023. This scholarship award is available for Undergraduate, Masters and PhD Degree for students from anywhere in the world. Amazing chance for international students to get educational benefits.

UNICAF is the leading online platform providing quality higher education to underserved markets, in collaboration with reputable universities in the UK, US, Europe, and Africa. Over $100 million worth of scholarships has been awarded to eligible students so far. The UNICAF provides online, quality undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, to the benefit of thousands of students in Africa and other continents. Here candidates will acquire skills and knowledge from a degree program that can facilitate their career progression. Must Check KMU University Scholarships 2022 in Taiwan (Fully Funded).

UNICAF Online Scholarship Program 2022 Details:

University: UNICAF

Degree level: Bachelor, Master’s, Doctoral

Scholarship coverage: Educational Fund

Access Mode: Online

Eligible nationality: International

Award countries: UK, US, Europe, and Africa

Financial Benefits:

UNICAF will provide eligible students with a percentage of funding for Bachelor, Master’s, or Doctoral Degree programs in the UK, US, Europe, and Africa for the session 2022-2023.

List of Available Study Fields:

Liverpool John Moores University:

MA in Leadership in Education

MA in Mass Communications

University of Suffolk:

MSc Public Health

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Unicaf University:

BSc Accounting and Finance

BSc in Accounting

Bachelor in Hospitality Management

Bachelor in Business Administration

BA English Language and Literature

BA in Economics and Business

BSc in Computer Science

BSc Supply Chain Management and Logistics

LLB Bachelor of Laws

Masters in Education

MA in Educational Leadership and Management

Master of Arts in English Language and Literature

MSc Managerial Psychology

MSc Web Design and Development

MSc Healthcare Management

MBA Management

MBA Health Management

MBA Management Information Systems

MBA Finance

MBA Oil, Gas, and Energy Management

MPA – Master of Public Administration

LLM – Master of Laws

Doctoral, PhD – Doctorate of Philosophy

Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA)

Doctor of Education (Ed.D).

Eligibility Criteria:

To apply for UNICAF Online Scholarship Program 2022 you need to Fulfill the following criteria.

Student from all over the world with any nationality are eligible to apply for UNICAF Scholarship.

Admissible Criteria: To find out if you are academically qualified to apply for your program of choice, please visit the relevant section of our partner universities: Unicaf University, the University of Suffolk, and Liverpool John Moores University.

Documents: Candidates must submit a CV, academic certificates, and transcripts with your application.

Admission Requirements: Each application is examined and decided upon, depending on the qualifications and the financial situation of the applicant.

Language Requirement: If your education has not been conducted in the English language, you will be expected to demonstrate evidence of an adequate level of English proficiency.

How to Apply for UNICAF Online Scholarship Program

Apply Now