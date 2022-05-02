University of Miami Undergraduate Bachelors Scholarship 2023 in USA

University of Miami in United States is providing scholarship opportunity to all interested and eligible international Students to study and obtain a Bachelors Degree at University of Miami.

The University of Miami was established in 1925. UM is a Private Research University in Coral Gables, Florida. The University is ranked in top 50 public Universities in USA. More than 17,811 students enrolled in the university. UM is providing high quality education to all national and international students.

Therefore, are you from Africa, Asia, Europe or Middle East, whatever nationality you are, the University of Miami Undergraduate Scholarship 2023 in USA is one opportunity you should never fail to grab.

The University of Miami Bachelors Degree program scholarship is available for all Excellent students and will last for a duration of 4 Years.

The University of Miami Florida has 67 PhD programs, 148 Masters Degree Courses and 132 Bachelors Degree program. It offers 63 Research/Scholarships. University also offers to students a wide range of extra curricular activities.

University: University of Miami

Degree level: Bachelors Degree

Scholarship coverage: Fully Funded

Eligible nationality: International

Award country: United States

Last Date: 1 November 2022.

Financial Benefits:

University of Miami Bachelors Scholarship 2023 for International Students will provide all the expenses to complete Bachelors degree from USA. The award will provide the following benefits:

100% Complete Tuition Fee provided

Free Housing on Campus

Allowance for Meal

Comprehensive Health Insurance

Textbooks allowance

Allowance for Laptop

An amount of $12,000 will be given which may be used for Undergraduate Research, Study Abroad, Unpaid Internships, Leadership Development, Conferences and other educational purposes.

List of Available Study Fields:

Almost all kind of undergraduate programs offered by University of Miami.

Accounting.

Business Studies.

Art.

Biology.

Marine Science.

Sports Science.

Civil Engineering.

Computer Science.

Health and Fitness.

Marine Engineering.

Documents Required:

You need to submit following document to apply for University of Miami Undergraduate Scholarship 2023:

Fill Common Application Online (Click Here)

High School Transcripts

Previous Degree Test Scores

Complete the School Report

Submit Letters of Recommendation

Submit Educational Activities

Complete the International Financial Certification Form

Submit Financial Aid Documents.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants with any nationality from all over the world are eligible to apply for Scholarship.

To avail this award, you must fulfill the following criteria:

Applicant should be a international students

You have to get offer from University of Miami in bachelors degree program.

Application Deadline: 1st November 2022.

How to Apply for University of Miami Undergraduate Bachelors Scholarship 2023 in USA

APPLY HERE