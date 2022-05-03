Seattle University Scholarships 2022 in the USA. The scholarships are Fully Funded and for the bachelor’s degree program, applicants from all over the world are eligible to apply.
The selected applicant will get an amount of up to $48,000 over four years of study in the USA for the academic year 2022. Financial aid is offered to all students with excellent academic backgrounds. This scholarship opportunity is for undergraduate students only.
2022 Seattle University Scholarships in USA – Apply Now
Seattle Institution, a Jesuit Catholic university, and law school were established in 1891. University is located on 50 acres in Seattle’s Capitol Hill district. There are more than 7,200 students are enrolled in undergraduate and graduate programs, Within eight schools and colleges.
More than 850 international students from more than 60 countries attend Seattle University Ph.D. programs. The university provides an awesome opportunity to the intentional students to get study and professional career completion of a degree in settle. We encouraged you to must apply for the Seattle University Scholarships 2022 in the USA. For more details read the complete article given below.
Seattle University Scholarships Details
Country: USA
Institution(s): Seattle University
Degree Level: Undergraduate
Financial Coverage: Fully Funded
Eligibility: International
Deadline: Varies
Scholarship Benefits
Seattle University will provide the following Scholarships benefits
For students who maintain Good academic progress, which includes continuing full-time attendance with the required GPA, will the stipend of up to (i.e., $12,000 = $48,000 over four academic years).
2022 Seattle University Scholarships in USA – Apply Now
Available areas of Fields
Accounting.
Anthropology
Art History
Asian Studies
Biochemistry
Biology
Business Analytics
Business Economics
Business and Law
Cell and Molecular Biology
Chemistry
Computer Science
Communication and Media
Creative Writing
Criminal Justice
Cultural Anthropology
Diagnostic Ultrasound
Digital Design
Electrical and Computer Engineering
English – Literature
English – Creative Writing
Environmental Studies
Film Studies
Finance
Honors Program
Humanities
Humanities for Leadership
Humanities for Teaching
Individualized Major (Business Administration)
Interdisciplinary Arts
Interdisciplinary Liberal Studies
International Business
International Studies
Law Scholars Program
Management
Marine and Conservation Biology
Marketing
Mathematics
Mechanical Engineering
Modern Languages and Cultures
Nursing
Performing Arts and Arts Leadership
Philosophy
Photography
Physics
Political Science
Psychology
Public Affairs
Army ROTC
Social Work
Sociology
Spanish
Sport and Exercise Science
Theology and Religious Studies
Visual Art
Women & Gender Studies.
HACU Coca-Cola Scholarship in the USA 2022
Eligibility Criteria
Required language: English.
Students from all countries in the world are eligible.
Bachelor applicants should have a grade-point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale in the United States.
Applicant must need to provide all transcripts from each educational institution, verified English language translations.
Those Applicants who cannot speak English as their first language must demonstrate English competence regardless of their length of stay in the United States, citizenship, or immigration status.
University doesn’t require ACT or SAT from the International freshman. These scores, on the other hand, help to improve an application.
Deadline
The last date to apply for the Seattle University Scholarships 2022 in the USA is varied from course to course.
2022 Seattle University Scholarships in USA – Apply Now
How to Apply for the Seattle University Scholarship?
Here is the step to apply for the Seattle University Scholarship:
First of all, Create a new account on the standard processor. Common app Account.
Then just need to fill out your application with information (General, Education, Contact, Family, and Activities).
When you have completed all of the required components, you will see the option to review and submit your application on this screen.
Note: They will review your application and you will receive shortly an email regarding whether or not to accept it.
To apply for the scholarship the official website is given below.
Be First to Comment