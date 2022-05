List of Cheapest Universities in Europe To Study

Are you an aspiring international student who wants to study in Europe but your constrain is finance. If that describes your situation then continue reading because below is a list of some of the cheapest Universities in Europe for international students.

1.. Nantes University

Tuition Fee: 184 Euros per semester

Location: Nantes, France

Website: http://www.univ-nantes.fr/

2. RWTH Aachen University

Tuition Fee: 260 euros

Location: Aachen, Germany

Website: http://www.rwth-aachen.de/

3. University of Mannheim

Tuition Fee: 277 euros

Location: Germany

Website: http://www.uni-mannheim.de/

4. University of Göttingen

Tuition Fee: 300 Euros

Location: Göttingen, Germany

Website: https://www.uni-goettingen.de/

5. Scuola Normale Superiore

Tuition Fee: Free

Location: Pisa, Italy

Website: http://www.sns.it/

6. University of Würzburg

Tuition Fee:130 euros per semester

Location: Würzburg, Germany

Website: https://www.uni-wuerzburg.de/startseite/

7. University of Paris-Sud

Tuition Fee: 170 euros

Location: Paris, France

Website: https://www.universite-paris-saclay.fr/en

