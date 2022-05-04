2022 International Deans Scholarships At Bangor University, UK

The Bangor University, UK is offering the International Deans Scholarships to Individuals seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution. The bursary has the motive of support high achieving worldwide candidates in order to pursue an undergraduate, postgraduate and research degree program at the university in the United Kingdom.

Application Deadline: OPEN

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate, Postgraduate & Research

Value of Award: Up to £6,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants have to satisfy the English language requirements of the university.

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must have good grades

How to Apply: No additional scholarship application is required. All international applicants will be considered for these scholarships when they submit their application to study at Bangor University through our application portal or UCAS. The outcome will be confirmed in the Offer Letter.

Visit The Official Website For More Information