2022 International Scholarships at St George’s University of London – UK

St George’s, University of London offers a number of scholarships for outstanding students wishing to study a course at the UK’s specialist health university. They are dedicated to transforming people’s lives in the UK and around the world.

Application Deadline: July 1, 2022

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Postgraduate

Number of Awards: Not Mentioned

Eligibility: To be eligible for a scholarship you must:

have completed an application for the course, either full-time or part-time study

not already be qualified at Masters level or above (e.g. PhD)

must be self-funding (courses fully funded by the NHS or students receiving employer or sponsor funding are not eligible)

have or be predicted to obtain at least a 2:1

be from a low-income, lower-middle-income or upper-middle income country as defined by the World Bank.

Also Apply: 2021 Higher Education Bursary at Kent Institute Australia

How to Apply: If you are a Home (UK) or International (EU or non-EU) applicant applying for a taught postgraduate programme which has a scholarship, you will be automatically considered for the scholarship, providing you apply by the deadline (1 July 2022).

Visit The Official Website For More Information