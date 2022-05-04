2022 International Scholarships at St George’s University of London – UK

St George’s, University of London offers a number of scholarships for outstanding students wishing to study a course at the UK’s specialist health university. They are dedicated to transforming people’s lives in the UK and around the world.
Application Deadline: July 1, 2022
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Postgraduate
Number of Awards: Not Mentioned
Eligibility: To be eligible for a scholarship you must:
have completed an application for the course, either full-time or part-time study
not already be qualified at Masters level or above (e.g. PhD)
must be self-funding (courses fully funded by the NHS or students receiving employer or sponsor funding are not eligible)
have or be predicted to obtain at least a 2:1
be from a low-income, lower-middle-income or upper-middle income country as defined by the World Bank.
How to Apply: If you are a Home (UK) or International (EU or non-EU) applicant applying for a taught postgraduate programme which has a scholarship, you will be automatically considered for the scholarship, providing you apply by the deadline (1 July 2022).
Visit The Official Website For More Information
