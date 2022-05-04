 Press "Enter" to skip to content

2022 International Scholarships at St George’s University of London – UK

By ojootaru on May 4, 2022

St George’s, University of London offers a number of scholarships for outstanding students wishing to study a course at the UK’s specialist health university. They are dedicated to transforming people’s lives in the UK and around the world.

Application Deadline: July 1, 2022

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Postgraduate

Number of Awards: Not Mentioned

Eligibility: To be eligible for a scholarship you must:

have completed an application for the course, either full-time or part-time study
not already be qualified at Masters level or above (e.g. PhD)
must be self-funding (courses fully funded by the NHS or students receiving employer or sponsor funding are not eligible)
have or be predicted to obtain at least a 2:1
be from a low-income, lower-middle-income or upper-middle income country as defined by the World Bank.
Also Apply: 2021 Higher Education Bursary at Kent Institute Australia
How to Apply: If you are a Home (UK) or International (EU or non-EU) applicant applying for a taught postgraduate programme which has a scholarship, you will be automatically considered for the scholarship, providing you apply by the deadline (1 July 2022).

Visit The Official Website For More Information

See also  Master’s Edge Scholarships for International Students at National College of Ireland

Published in Scholarship

ojootaru
ojootaru

More from ScholarshipMore posts in Scholarship »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.