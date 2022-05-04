2022 NYC INJURY ATTORNEYS P.C. $500 ESSAY SCHOLARSHIP – APPLY NOW

New York City personal injury attorneys are known for getting the best settlement for their personal injury clients. We want to help the future generation of New York City personal injury lawyers fund their education by offering an annual $500 scholarship. The Scholarship will be based on an essay competition focused on personal injury law.

QUALIFICATIONS

Must be an undergraduate or graduate student enrolled in a United States college — program, interested in or seeking a law degree.

Essay must contain your name, address, phone number, current major and college.

Email your essay to nycinjuryscholarship@gmail.com.

Must be a pdf.

Deadline is December 31, 2022.

We will announce the winner on our website on January 31, 2022.

2022 ESSAY TOPIC

Personal injury lawyers help shape new laws and regulations regarding public safety with each case they take. How do you think personal injury lawyers influence public safety regulations? What law(s) would you try to change or implement to better public safety and why?

Guidelines:

Maximum 1500 words.

Answer only the questions asked.

Use case law and online articles to support your essay.

Use proper grammar, citation format, and spelling.

No plagiarism.

HOW TO APPLY

APPLY HERE