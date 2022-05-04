Brown & Brown Agrees to Acquire Dublin’s Quinlan Insurance

Information reaching us says Brown & Brown Inc. announced it has entered an agreement to acquire the general insurance operations of Quinlan Insurance.

Financial details of transaction, which is expected to close in late June 2022, were not disclosed. The deal is subject to certain closing conditions.

With more than 35 years of experience in the insurance advisory business, Patrick Quinlan established Quinlan Insurance in Dublin in 2008 as a boutique-style commercial insurance brokerage, offering professional commercial insurance advice, services and solutions to a wide range of commercial segments.

Today, the 10 insurance advisers on the Quinlan Insurance team specialize in providing property insurance solutions to apartment block management companies and property owners and their agents.

“Patrick demonstrated the entrepreneurial spirit valued by Brown & Brown in building his successful agency. We are excited about the capabilities that the Quinlan Insurance team brings to our O’Leary Insurances operations and the further growth and enhancement of our presence in Dublin,” commented Barrett Brown, president of Brown & Brown’s Retail segment.

“I truly welcome this agreement. It will benefit our customers and our staff and provides certainty in these uncertain times. This opportunity will allow us to continue growing our business and focusing on our customers in partnership with O’Leary Insurances and Brown & Brown,” said Quinlan.

Launched in 1939, Brown & Brown Inc. is a Daytona Beach, Fla.-based insurance broker that delivers risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. It employs 12,000 people in 350-plus locations across the United States and select global markets.

Source: Brown & Brown Inc.