How to File a Car Insurance Claim After an Accident

Explaining how to file a car insurance claim after an accident can be confusing, especially if you’ve never had to file one before. Luckily, the process isn’t so hard that it can’t be explained in layman’s terms, which is exactly what this article aims to do. Here you’ll find information on everything from choosing the right car insurance company to filing your paperwork and getting your money in full (or as close to full as possible). Read on to learn more about filing your first or next car insurance claim!

Gather Evidence

It’s important that you make sure you have evidence to support your claim. You will want to gather photographs of any damage as well as any reports from law enforcement. If there was personal injury involved, take down names and contact information of anyone who witnessed or was involved in the accident. If possible, obtain witness statements and their contact information. Gather all of these things together in one place (ideally electronically) so they are easily accessible in case you need them later on. Also, if your car is still drivable, try to get it towed away for repairs—the sooner it gets repaired, the less money you could end up paying out-of-pocket. Remember that it’s illegal for you to drive a car without insurance! Also be aware that some auto insurance companies require you to file a police report before they will cover damages caused by an accident. This may mean going to a local police station or calling 911 to report the incident. It can be frustrating, but filing a police report can save you time and headaches when dealing with auto insurance claims after an accident.

The best way to handle auto insurance claims is knowing what rights you have as an insured party and how much control you really have over your policy. There are some things that auto insurance companies will not cover, such as damage caused by natural disasters or if you were driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. You should also know that there are certain requirements for filing a claim, including having proof of ownership of your vehicle, proof of coverage, and information about who was involved in an accident. In addition, it’s important to note that most auto insurance policies don’t cover everything; they only cover damages done by other drivers. If you cause an accident, then your own auto insurance company may deny your claim because it wasn’t covered by their policy. It’s important to keep all of these factors in mind when making a claim so you can be sure that you get compensated fairly. If you think something doesn’t seem right with your claim, speak up! Your car insurance company wants to make sure that you feel comfortable with any decisions made regarding your policy. That being said, it’s still important to understand exactly what your policy covers and how you can make a fair claim after an accident. Auto insurance claims come down to money, but at the end of the day it’s important to remember that filing a claim has nothing to do with placing blame on another driver. When someone else causes an accident, they aren’t doing it on purpose and they likely didn’t mean to hurt anyone—they just weren’t paying attention while driving. Remembering why you filed a claim can help put things into perspective when dealing with frustrating situations.

Know Your Policy

If you’re involved in a car accident, whether it’s your fault or not, make sure you have your car insurance policy handy. Most states require you to have at least liability coverage, which means if someone else causes an accident that injures you or damages your property, your policy will help pay for repairs and medical bills. Knowing how much liability coverage you need is determined by state law—your vehicle’s value, traffic fines in your area and other factors can also play into it. Make sure you know what your policy covers before filing a claim. You might be surprised to learn just how little some policies cover. For example, one of our customers learned his collision coverage was capped at $1,000 after filing a claim on his totaled BMW Z4 Roadster. Luckily, he didn’t suffer any injuries during his accident, but he still had to shell out more than $8,000 out-of-pocket for repairs. Had he known about his cap beforehand, he could have purchased additional coverage. Many auto insurers offer optional add-ons like uninsured/underinsured motorist protection, personal injury protection (PIP) and comprehensive deductible options. Consider purchasing these extras if they aren’t included with your current policy.

Call Your Insurer

If you’ve been in an accident and have liability insurance, your first step is to call your insurer. You should also contact your insurer if there’s any damage or injury that isn’t covered by any driver’s insurance—and in most cases, these incidents will be reported to your insurer. Give as much information as possible: The more detailed you are, the better prepared your insurer will be when it comes time for them to process your claim. Be sure to mention all drivers involved in the incident, as well as their respective insurance companies.

If you don’t know who was at fault, provide details on what happened and where it occurred so your insurer can investigate further.

Deal With the Police

Reporting accidents, especially serious ones that involve injuries or property damage, is required by law. However, it’s common for motorists to neglect informing their car insurance company about these accidents. According to research from Consumer Reports, as many as 50 percent of Americans claim not to have told their insurance carrier about an accident within one year of its occurrence. If you do decide to tell your insurer that you were involved in an accident (even if nobody was hurt), don’t rely on phone calls or email exchanges.

Prevent Vandalism

Keep your car safe from vandalism by parking in well-lit areas and, if possible, installing an alarm system. As soon as you have a dent or scrape, file an insurance claim. Most policies will cover vandalism damage, but not all do. Call your insurer right away—you don’t want to take any chances. (Vandalism is more common than you might think!)

Take Care of Yourself

If you’ve been in a car accident and are injured, don’t worry about getting your car repaired; worry about getting yourself to a hospital. Don’t feel guilty—your health is more important than your vehicle. Also, take pictures of all damages (and evidence of any injuries) before anyone touches anything. (Note: Do not move your vehicle after an accident.) When it comes time to file a claim, keep your receipts and be patient; insurance companies can be quite complicated.

Get An Inspection

You don’t have much recourse with your insurance company until you’ve filed a claim, and even then it helps to have some evidence. That’s why it pays (literally) to get your car inspected by a professional as soon as possible after an accident; more likely than not, any damage that requires fixing will be relatively fresh.

Collect Money Owed To You

If you’ve filed a car insurance claim and you haven’t received payment for your damages, there are several steps you can take. It all starts with following your insurance company’s instructions for filing a car insurance claim. It also means paying close attention to your bills after you file, so that if something is missing or incorrect, you can call them right away.