International Student Bursary at Canadian Mennonite University, Canada 2022

The Canadian Mennonite University is providing tuition fees for students to study in Canada

The educational award is available for international candidates who wish to participate in the MA in Peacebuilding and Collaborative Development.

Application Deadline: May 31, 2022

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Master’s

Value of Award: Tuition-fees

Number of Awards: Not Mentioned

Eligible Field of Studies: MA degree in Peacebuilding and Collaborative Development can apply for the CMU International Student Bursary based on financial need.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be a full-time student, GPA of 3.0, and submitting the required budget information on the application form.

Applicants must demonstrate their English language proficiency.

Applicants are required to meet the admission requirements of the university.

How to Apply:

