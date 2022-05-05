7 Tips for Choosing the Best Car Insurance Company

When it comes to car insurance, choosing the best car insurance company can be tough, especially when all of the companies will tell you that they’re the best one for you. Don’t listen to their claims, though; make your own decisions based on what’s important to you! Here are seven tips to help you choose the best car insurance company for you.

1) Car insurance requirements

Most states require drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance in order to operate a motor vehicle on public roads. As part of your comparison-shopping, look at how much each auto insurer will cover in case you’re at fault in an accident. This is known as liability coverage, and it pays out damages incurred by other people if you cause an accident. The required minimum varies from state to state—in California, it’s $15,000 per person and $30,000 per incident; in New York, it’s $25,000/$50,000. (This assumes that you have a clean driving record.) If you don’t have enough liability coverage, then any damage or injuries caused in an accident will come out of your own pocket. In addition to liability coverage, car insurance companies also offer collision and comprehensive insurance policies. Collision covers damage to your car caused by hitting another object (like another car), while comprehensive protects against non-accident related incidents like theft or weather damage.

2) Estimate your car’s value

Your car is one of your most valuable assets. To ensure you’re fully covered if it’s ever totaled or stolen, you need to estimate its value. First, research recent comparable car sales in your area and use those numbers to calculate what yours might be worth. Next, shop around for auto insurance quotes to see which companies offer affordable rates and comprehensive coverage. If your current insurer doesn’t meet these standards, switch! Remember: The best car insurance company is one that gives you peace of mind without breaking your budget.

3) Know your driving record

Auto insurers consider your driving record when they decide how much to charge you. If you have a clean record, auto insurers may offer better rates. However, if your driving record isn’t perfect—for example, if you’ve been in an accident or received a speeding ticket—you may be eligible for lower rates through a specialized insurer. Regardless of your circumstances, shop around with multiple auto insurance companies to make sure you’re getting competitive prices. In most states, all drivers are required to carry at least some form of liability coverage.

4) Understand each type of coverage

The first step in choosing a car insurance company is to understand each type of coverage, because different companies offer different options. Ask your agent questions, like: What’s a deductible? How does comprehensive coverage work? What are all these extra items on my bill for? Some of these things may seem confusing at first, but once you figure them out and learn how they can help or hurt you in an accident, it makes selecting your best car insurance company easier. (Remember: you’re in charge!) Know what kind of driver you are: Your age, gender, and driving record affect your rate. If you have a history of accidents or tickets, get quotes from other providers before renewing with your current provider—you might be able to save some money by switching! Check with friends and family members who have good driving records; they might be able to get discounts through their provider that you can take advantage of as well.

5) Seek the best discounts

Before committing to a particular car insurance company, run a quote or two with a few other insurers to see if you can save some money by shopping around. And don’t forget to ask your agent about discounts you may be eligible for. Many insurers offer discounts on homeowner’s and renter’s insurance policies based on security systems, good driving records, multiple cars and more. Researching your options before committing to one insurer will save you money in the long run.

Shopping around is crucial when choosing car insurance because prices vary widely between companies. Consider setting up a search-and-compare dashboard so that you can compare quotes from top providers easily, like Bankrate has done here . Shop at least three different providers and compare their quotes side by side to make sure you’re getting an affordable price without sacrificing important coverage.

6) Use online tools to find the best prices

A good place to start when you’re looking to save money on car insurance is by using online tools that help you compare prices and reviews. Consider these three methods 1. Check out your state’s Department of Insurance website: Many states have a department or commission dedicated to protecting consumers from unfair business practices, so it makes sense to check out your state’s site before doing anything else.

7) Consider bundling with other types of coverage

If you don’t know where to start, contact your state insurance commissioner’s office and ask them about bundled coverage options. Bundle insurance types together—this is a common tactic among good car insurance companies—to receive discounts on each type of coverage. For example, if you bundle together all your auto and home policies with one company, they might be able to provide you with a discount on both policies. However, keep in mind that bundling can sometimes make it more difficult to get certain types of coverage. For example, if you have a DUI on your record, some car insurance companies will not cover you at all. So it’s important to do your research before signing up for any bundles.