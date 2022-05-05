How to File a Home Insurance Claim After a Disaster

How much should you prepare to pay out of pocket after your home has been damaged by a disaster? How do you file an insurance claim? When will your insurance company pay off and when will they deny the claim? These are all important questions, which are addressed in this guide on how to file a home insurance claim after a disaster has struck.

Save Proof of Payment

Regardless of whether your claim is under $500 or more than $50,000, you’ll want to keep all documentation showing that you filed your claim and paid your deductible. This way, if there’s ever any question about how much time has passed since you made your claim, you can show proof. Also be sure to follow up with an insurance adjuster after making a home insurance claim: You may need to provide additional information or even make several phone calls before you get a final approval or denial. It could take weeks—or months—to resolve your claim, so it’s important to stay on top of it. The most common reasons for filing a homeowners insurance claim are damage from fires, windstorms, floods, and other natural disasters; break-ins; theft; and falling objects. All of these situations are considered perils in homeowners insurance policies.

Know Your Deductible

If you aren’t sure how much your deductible is, don’t hesitate to call your insurance company. All of their representatives should be able to give you an estimate of what it is, as well as explain any clauses that may affect how your claim gets handled. It can also help to know which damages are covered by your policy and which ones aren’t. For example, if you have a roof claim after a storm hits, but no other damage occurs inside or outside of your home, then most likely only your roof will be covered. You might need to file two separate claims in order to get all of your repairs taken care of. That’s why it’s important to understand exactly what type of coverage you have before filing a claim for damages. Doing so could save you time and money in case something goes wrong with your coverage later on down the road. Your insurance agent should be able to tell you whether your property is protected from floods, fires, tornadoes, hail storms and hurricanes—all things that typically fall under standard homeowners policies. But there are many different types of homeowners policies out there; make sure you’re getting one that covers all of your bases (literally).

Start with the Easy Steps First

Even if you think you know your way around an insurance claim, it’s always best to start with some general information. Figure out what type of claim you need—if, for example, you’re not sure whether you need to file a homeowners insurance claim or a roofing claim. You can usually find that information on your policy itself, but you can also call up your agent and ask questions about how to make a claim after a disaster. You might even want to take notes during that conversation in case you have any questions later on. And don’t forget to keep all your receipts! Those are important when it comes time to file a claim. If you’ve already made a claim, be sure to read over those records as well. Your agent will likely send you documents for review; make sure they reflect everything discussed between you and your agent. And remember: If something seems off-kilter, speak up! It may seem like an annoyance at first, but getting things right from day one is essential if you want to be reimbursed properly by your insurer. As far as making an actual home insurance claim goes?

Don’t Worry About Compromising Your Settlement Amount

Many homeowners are hesitant to file an insurance claim after a storm, earthquake, or other type of disaster. But in most cases, insurance companies won’t reduce your compensation because you reported damage as quickly as possible. If you are still worried about filing your claim for any reason, discuss your concerns with your agent or insurer. They should be able to help you feel more comfortable and better prepared for any unexpected results. Also, don’t forget that even if you can no longer live in your home due to damage, there is a chance that some items may have been spared. It may be worthwhile to go through all of your belongings before giving up on a roofing claim altogether. You might find that some things weren’t damaged at all!

Be Prepared to Explain Details

When you contact your insurance company after an incident, whether it’s an accident or natural disaster, they will want to know as much detail as possible. They’ll ask questions such as how long was your power out? What is and isn’t covered by your policy? Have you notified police or other relevant agencies? Being able to explain details clearly and concisely can ensure a smoother process for everyone involved. It may seem obvious, but be sure to have all of your information at hand when filing a claim—including proof of purchase for any damaged items. If you don’t have access to those documents right away, be sure to jot down where you could find them so that you can retrieve them later.