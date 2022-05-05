The 3 Most Important Questions to Ask When Choosing an Insurance Company

Before you choose an insurance company, be sure to ask yourself these three questions before making your final decision: After answering these questions, you’ll know whether this insurance company is the right fit for you and your family’s needs, or if you should move on to find another one that can provide better coverage and customer service. Keep in mind that once you sign up with an insurance company, it’s generally difficult to switch over to another one unless you have found some serious shortcomings in your current policy that you cannot tolerate any longer.

Are they licensed?

Before you buy insurance from any agency, be sure they are properly licensed and bonded. Remember, not all agencies or brokers are required to be licensed by your state. You can find out if they are properly authorized by checking on your state’s insurance department website.

Your insurance agent should also have their license number listed in their advertisements. If they don’t, it could mean that either:

1) They aren’t properly licensed in your state;

2)They aren’t legally allowed to sell insurance in your state; or

3) They don’t want you to know they aren’t properly licensed in your state. Either way, avoid them! It’s a good idea to check for licenses as soon as you decide you need insurance—and certainly before you sign anything. Even when shopping online, make sure they are licensed and registered with your state insurance department.

Do they have friendly customer service?

Many insurance agencies fail to treat their customers with basic respect, so it’s important that you ask how your prospective agency treats their customers before you sign on. Insurance is already a stressful process, so you want to make sure that your questions are answered professionally and in a timely manner.

If they don’t seem particularly friendly or courteous over email or phone, what makes you think they’ll be any better in person? You may also want to inquire about how long current clients have been satisfied with their service; if many of them have been happy for several years, there’s a good chance you will be too.

However, if most of their clients leave within just a few months, it might be time to look elsewhere. Do they offer competitive rates?: It’s crucial that you find an insurance company that offers competitive rates. Don’t let yourself get caught up in comparing policies—instead, focus on finding a company whose rates are both affordable and comparable to those offered by other companies. After all, price is one of the biggest factors when choosing an insurance company, so make sure yours meets both criteria!

What type of policies do they offer?

A professional insurance agency will offer a number of different policies. Before you make your final decision, it’s important to look into what they can offer you. Are they strong in both property and casualty insurance? Can they provide coverage for boats, autos and motorcycles? If you’re interested in any other policies such as life insurance or medical plans, speak with them about their offerings as well. You should also check with your state department of insurance to see if there are any complaints against them. You may also want to find out how long they have been in business and if they have a good reputation within your community.

How much does it cost?: Different insurance companies charge different rates for their services. Some companies are more expensive than others while some may be less expensive. However, keep in mind that just because one company is more expensive doesn’t mean that they aren’t worth your money. Look at each company individually to determine which one best fits your needs and price range. Do not be afraid to ask questions regarding premiums, deductibles and co-pays before signing on with a particular agency. It is important to know exactly what you are paying for and why.

What kind of service do they provide?: The service provided by an insurance agency can vary greatly from one company to another. It is important that you choose an insurance company who provides excellent customer service and has agents who are willing to work hard for your business. Not only should they answer all of your questions, but also help guide you through choosing appropriate coverage for yourself and/or family members. They should treat you like a person and not just another client.

Make sure that you feel comfortable talking to them about anything related to your policy so that you can get all of your questions answered in order to make an informed decision.