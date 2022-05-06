3 Benefits of Third Party Car Insurance (and 1 Major Drawback)

Third party car insurance, sometimes called third party liability car insurance, offers protection against injuries or damages you cause to other people or vehicles. It’s one of the most basic forms of car insurance and it’s required by law in certain countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. While some people assume that third party insurance doesn’t offer them enough protection, there are benefits to having this type of car insurance as well as some drawbacks to consider before you make your decision about whether to purchase this coverage.

The Benefit of Lower Premiums

One of the biggest advantages to third-party car insurance is lower premiums. Since third-party only covers your liability, you won’t have to pay for damages and claims, which means lower premiums overall. In fact, most people who opt for third-party are able to save hundreds per year on their car insurance costs. Even if you don’t drive much or at all, it might be worth it to buy a cheap car just so that you can get cheaper coverage. Even a small savings adds up over time! The Drawback of No Personal Injury Protection: The main drawback to third-party car insurance is no personal injury protection. This doesn’t affect everyone, but if you’re ever in an accident where someone else is injured or killed, you could end up paying thousands out of pocket. And since medical bills can easily add up into six figures—or more—it pays to have some form of personal injury protection in place. Just like with any other type of insurance policy, though, there are deductibles and limits on what will be covered by your PIP policy. Before buying a policy, make sure you understand how much money you would have to spend out of pocket in case of an accident. It’s also important to note that certain states require drivers to carry PIP even when they have opted for third-party car insurance. If you live in one of these states, then consider getting PIP along with your regular coverage. The Benefit of Uninsured Motorist Coverage: While uninsured motorist coverage isn’t required everywhere, it still makes sense as part of your third-party car insurance plan because it protects against accidents caused by uninsured drivers.

The Benefit of Non-Ownership

The third-party policy doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t own a car. You may own your vehicle outright, but choose to carry an additional policy on it. Having non-ownership is considered a beneficial feature because it relieves you from certain liabilities that come with car ownership, including: accident damages and claims, liability for property damage and/or bodily injury and towing fees. Keep in mind, however, that some states require drivers to have at least minimal coverage in order to drive legally. If you are required by law to be insured under your state’s minimum requirements then you must either buy full coverage or get pulled over and ticketed every time you drive—which isn’t really worth it if all you want is peace of mind.

The Risk of Stolen Cars

You can purchase third-party car insurance, which covers you against other people’s damage to your vehicle. This means that if someone steals your car or it is damaged in an accident, you are insured to get it fixed. The advantages here are twofold: Firstly, you don’t have to worry about paying for repairs from a theft or accident and secondly, you won’t be held liable for any damages caused by another driver as long as you have valid third-party car insurance. However, there is one major drawback to third-party car insurance—it doesn’t cover your own personal property inside your vehicle. If something happens to items like laptops or cell phones inside your car, you will not be covered under third-party coverage. Instead, you should look into purchasing comprehensive car insurance, which includes all types of incidents.