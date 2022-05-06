8 Tips to Save Money on Your Car Insurance

8 Tips to Save Money on Your Car Insurance

Depending on where you live, the cost of auto insurance can be outrageous. To save money on your car insurance, you need to understand the different types of coverage and learn how to negotiate with your provider to get the best rates possible while still being protected. Here are 8 tips to help you save money on your car insurance.

1) Create an action plan

If you’re not ready to shop around for car insurance, consider making a list of steps you can take to reduce your rate. Car insurance companies don’t want you to shop around—they’ll even tell you it’s a bad idea! If they did, they wouldn’t be able to charge people different rates based on their location or driving history. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to save money on car insurance. Consider these tips • Raise your deductible: Many people opt for lower deductibles in order to avoid paying out-of-pocket if an accident occurs. This makes sense when premiums are high, but as car insurance rates continue to drop, it may make sense to raise your deductible and shave off some cash from your monthly payment. Just make sure you have enough saved up in case of an accident!

2) Become a safer driver

Most car insurance companies are more than happy to reward you for driving more responsibly. If you can reduce your number of accidents and claims, you’ll likely be eligible for a lower premium, as well as additional perks like free car rental insurance or legal advice. To lower your rate with one company, ask if they have any safe-driver discounts in place—and then compare them with other car insurance companies in your area. You might be surprised by how much money you could save by simply becoming a safer driver.

3) Focus on good grades

It’s pretty self-explanatory: good grades are a key component of any winning car insurance strategy. Make sure your grades are in line and that you don’t have any tickets or major accidents in your history; an insurer will take all these factors into account when calculating your premium. The better your record, the lower your rate is likely to be. And if you’re a student, there may be ways for you to get discounts on car insurance (like if you belong to certain organizations). But even if you can’t find such deals, it never hurts to check with insurers about special rates for students.

4) Understand the laws in your state

The minimum car insurance required by law in your state is called a legal liability policy. In most states, all drivers must carry at least some amount of liability coverage; however, it varies from state to state. Understand what is required in your state and buy enough car insurance to meet that minimum requirement, but don’t waste money by buying more than you need. If you have assets that could be at risk if someone sues you for an accident, such as savings or retirement accounts, consider purchasing additional car insurance to protect those assets. This type of car insurance is often referred to as umbrella or excess liability coverage. Talk with your agent about how much additional coverage you might need based on your personal situation.

5) Take advantage of discounts

While no one likes paying for insurance, it’s even worse if you’re paying too much. On top of discounts offered by your car insurance company, you should take advantage of discounts offered by other companies, like AAA or Allstate. For example, if you carpool with a friend, your rates could be cut in half. If you have an alarm system installed at home, you might qualify for a discount. And finally, if your car is financed through a bank or credit union, they may offer savings on car insurance as well. Car insurance rate comparison sites can help you find these discounts so that you can save money on car insurance.

6) Consider bundling your auto and home insurance policies with the same company

If you have both auto and home insurance policies with a company, it might be worth looking into bundling those policies together. Some companies will give you a discount if you bundle your auto and home insurance policies under one roof. If they do, ask them how much they can save you. Then, call other insurance providers and ask them what kind of discount they’ll offer for bundling. This is an easy way to see which company is willing to offer you more savings on your car insurance rate comparison. It could also mean hundreds or even thousands of dollars in savings each year. Just make sure you read all of the fine print so that you know exactly what’s included in your policy before signing anything.

[NOTE: Bundling home and car insurance has many advantages, but there are some cases where it’s not possible or advantageous to do so.]

[NOTE: You should never buy car insurance without first shopping around using a car insurance rate comparison tool.]

7) Shop around for quotes from different companies

The first step to saving money on your car insurance is shopping around for quotes from different companies. There are many online resources that make it easy for you to get multiple quotes at once, making comparison-shopping easier than ever. If you’re not sure where to begin, check out websites like Progressive and eSurance. You can also call each insurance company directly and ask them for a quote. Even if you already have car insurance, it never hurts to see what other companies offer. You might be surprised by how much money you could save by switching! (For more information about car insurance, click here.)

8) Consider switching from full coverage to liability only

If you have a car, you’re required by law to carry at least some minimum level of insurance, but if your car is already paid off and you don’t drive much (less than 7,500 miles per year), dropping your full coverage for liability-only is a great way to save. Plus, if your only accident or other major incident was in another vehicle or caused by someone else, that could also reduce your premiums. Just be sure to check with your insurer first; not all companies allow switching from full coverage to liability-only policies. And if you do switch, remember to let your agent know how many miles you expect to drive each year. That will help them provide an accurate quote for what it would cost to insure just liability coverage.