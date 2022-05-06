Full-Time MBA Scholarships for International Students at University of Michigan, USA

Gain knowledge and skills to achieve your career goals with the help of Full-Time MBA Scholarships offered by the University of Michigan Ross School of Business in the USA for the academic year 2022-2023.

All full-time MBA students are considered for scholarships. The programme is open to USA citizens, permanent residents, and international students.

Ranked among the best business schools in the world by The Economist, Financial Times, Q.S. World University Rankings, U.S. News & World Report, and Bloomberg Businessweek, The Stephen M. Ross School of Business is the business school of the University of Michigan.

Why choose to study at the University of Michigan Ross School Of Business? Ross School of Business is committed to building a better world through business. Through its powerful ideas, purpose-driven leaders, and positive impact, it empowers business leaders to make a positive difference in the world.

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by May 11, 2022, 11:59 pm E.T.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Michigan Ross School of Business

Department: NA

Course Level: Masters

Award: $10,000 to full tuition

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Full-Time MBA degree programme offered by the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and international students

Applicants must have high school certificates with a good academic record.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students must apply for admission via the university portal. All students that meet the scholarship criteria will be considered. No separate application is required.

Supporting Documents: You can submit an unofficial copy of all of your undergraduate and graduate transcripts with your application, but official transcripts will be required if you’re accepted.

Update resume

Write essays to each in 100 words or less 100 words each; 200 words total.

Michigan Ross uses the GMAC Common Recommendation Form

Admission Requirements: Applicants must submit the GMAT, GRE, MCAT, LSAT, PCAT, or DAT. You may self-report your score on the application or upload unofficial score reports. If accepted, official reports will be required. Applicants must have the equivalent of a U.S. bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution by the time of application.

Language Requirement: If your native language is not English, you must take the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), the Pearson Test of English (PTE), or the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam. All test scores must be active and not expired at the time of application.

You must take the TOEFL exam’s internet-based test (iBT) version. Michigan Ross’ TOEFL score reporting code is 1839.

We will accept a PTE or IELTS exam score as an alternative to the TOEFL. To have scores sent electronically to Ross, select “University of Michigan-Ann Arbor” as the recipient.

If you have completed an undergraduate degree from an accredited institution where the sole language of instruction was English, you are exempt from the English proficiency requirement.

Benefits

Successful winners of this scholarship will receive $10,000 to full tuition at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.

Apply Now