Undergraduate International Scholarships in Computer Science at University of Birmingham, UK

Start your academic journey in the UK! The University of Birmingham is giving an opportunity to apply for the Undergraduate International Scholarships in Computer Science.

The Undergraduate International Scholarships in Computer Science are awarded to overseas undergraduate students who apply to study Computer Science to recognize academic excellence.

The University of Birmingham was founded in 1898 in Birmingham, United Kingdom, as the Mason University College. It has five academic colleges and approximately 100 departments. It offers a variety of degree programmes, including undergraduate, master’s, professional, and postgraduate research degrees.

Why study at the University of Birmingham? Birmingham is the best choice for you because it provides an excellent environment for study and the resources necessary to accomplish future goals.

Application Deadline: Open all year

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Birmingham

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: £1500

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Eligible Course or Subjects: The scholarship will be awarded in Computer Science.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

International students who attain AAA or A* AA/AAAA or equivalent qualification on entry.

Be classed as Overseas for fee purposes;

Have made a programme in Computer Science their firm choice

How to Apply

How to Apply: There is no unique application process – the awards will be made automatically to all eligible students admitted to the School of Computer Science at the University of Birmingham. They apply to and select one of the School’s courses as their firm choice.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must submit the academic transcripts of all previous schools they attended and a copy of passport.

Admission Requirements: The A-level requirements are listed under the ‘entry requirements tab on the relevant course page in the course finder.

Language Requirement: To undertake a programme of study here at the university, you will need to demonstrate that you have a suitable level of English.

Benefits

The University of Birmingham will provide the award amount of £1500 for applicants in the UK.

