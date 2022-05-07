The Smart Way to Get an MBA Degree Without the Student Debt

Business schools are expensive, but they’re still necessary if you want to move up in the business world. What do you do if you need an MBA and don’t have the money to pay for it? How can you get an MBA degree without taking out student loans? You have options! Here are some great ways to get an MBA degree without going into debt.

Research schools

There are lots of different ways to get your MBA—but not all of them require a four-year commitment. If you’re interested in getting an MBA degree but aren’t sure if you want or can afford a full-time MBA program, consider a one-year (executive) MBA program instead. Most one-year programs feature fewer required courses and seminars than traditional two-year programs, although you will likely still have to complete some sort of capstone project at the end of your year. One-year programs also tend to be less expensive than their longer counterparts. The average cost for tuition and fees for a one-year executive MBA is $35,000 per year, according to U.S. News & World Report . For comparison, a traditional two-year MBA program costs about $70,000 per year on average , according to U.S. News & World Report. Keep in mind that these numbers don’t include additional expenses like books, housing, transportation and living expenses. It might make sense to factor those into your budget as well.

Don’t rule out any options

You may have heard that MBA programs are expensive. But don’t rule out any options too quickly. To get your degree without getting crushed by student debt, think about how you can get a full-time job while attending class. Working towards your MBA can also give you a leg up if you want to enter a specific industry later in life, as many employers look favorably on candidates with advanced degrees. The more experience you gain working in your field of choice, the better off you’ll be when it comes time to interview for a position at a company where an MBA is preferred or required. And remember: If you already have experience and education under your belt, it will be easier for you to get into a top school than someone who doesn’t have much work experience yet.

Complete your Bachelors degree first

Getting your bachelors degree before getting your MBA helps you find a job after school. The average starting salary for a new graduate with their bachelors is around $45,000, but someone with their masters can earn closer to $60,000 per year. This means that by completing your bachelors first, you’ll be able to save money on tuition and potentially have less student debt when you finish up. You’ll also have more time to research which schools offer quality programs that fit your needs and interests.

Consider going abroad

Not only will it give you a different experience than what’s offered in many U.S. universities, but it can also save you tens of thousands of dollars in tuition costs. Other great things about earning your MBA abroad: The program is more likely to be smaller and more exclusive (which means if your grades are strong, you’ll have a better shot at getting into top business programs). In addition, some foreign business schools place a bigger emphasis on practical training than U.S. schools do—something that could come in handy when you start applying for jobs. Finally, there’s something cool about being able to say I got my MBA from X school overseas.

Look into employer tuition reimbursement programs

Lots of companies offer tuition reimbursement for employees, especially in high-demand fields like business administration. If your company offers a program like that, you might be able to get your master’s degree for free. In fact, you might not even have to quit your job to do it—some programs can pay for courses on nights and weekends so you can maintain your current schedule (and earning potential). Talk to your human resources department about whether or not they have such a program. You may also want to check out sites like Coursera or Udemy, which often feature massive open online courses (MOOCs) from top universities at little or no cost.

What you will gain from this experience

An outstanding education, career-boosting skills, professional networking opportunities. How do you know if you want an MBA? Here are 3 quick questions: 1) Do you want a deeper understanding of your specific field? 2) Are you hungry for powerful insights from accomplished CEOs and other leaders in your industry? 3) Do you want a world-class network at your fingertips once graduation rolls around? If yes, there’s no better way to earn all of these benefits than enrolling in a top business school. And here’s some good news—you don’t have to take out $100K+ in student loans! I’ll show you how to get an MBA degree without taking on any debt.