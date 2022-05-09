Top 5 Online Business Degree Programs Accredited in the United States

Top 5 Online Business Degree Programs Accredited in the United States

What kind of degree do you need to become an entrepreneur? It all depends on what kind of business you want to start, of course, but an online business degree from an accredited university in the United States will provide you with the education you need to make your entrepreneurial dreams come true. An online business degree program can prepare you for virtually any type of business career, including marketing management, small business management and entrepreneurship—just to name a few! This list features five of the best online business degree programs in the United States, all accredited by The Higher Learning Commission or another institution that specializes in offering business degrees that are recognized nationwide.

1) Online Graduate Certificate in Entrepreneurship

The National University Graduate School of Management (NUGSM) offers an online graduate certificate program in entrepreneurship that takes a practical, hands-on approach to helping you establish and manage your own business. The 24-credit program is available at seven different locations throughout California and runs for 18 months, making it ideal for those who can’t spend several years at one location. Students are required to complete nine core courses as well as three electives, including how to apply for online business degree programs accredited in united states.

2) Master of Science (MS) – Management Information Systems with an emphasis on eBusiness

This is a good program for those interested in an online business degree that involves an extensive eBusiness component. The coursework will help you gain foundational knowledge and skills, as well as hands-on experience with data management, systems analysis, and network design. You’ll also have opportunities to develop your leadership abilities through elective courses such as Leading Virtual Teams and Project Management Fundamentals. In addition to your academic studies, there are opportunities to build professional connections through study groups, networking events, and clubs like Women in Technology. This degree requires 60 credits of coursework and can be completed in two years full time or three years part time. To learn more about how to apply for online business degree programs accredited in united states, check out our guide on Misericordia University’s MS – MIS – eBusiness program .

3) Master of Science (MS) – Supply Chain Management

A Master of Science (MS) in Supply Chain Management at Lindenwood University gives you access to a range of courses, including: global logistics and supply chain processes, leadership, production/operations management and risk management. While your degree plan is flexible based on your career goals, you will take general business courses as well as supply chain-specific courses. Enroll for three years or for five years if you want to pursue a doctorate program afterward. In addition to classes, you’ll also have an opportunity to network with professionals in industry through organizations like The Institute for Supply Management (ISM). This accredited online MS in Supply Chain Management from Lindenwood University can help prepare you for careers like supply chain manager, inventory manager and procurement manager.

4) Master of Science (MS) – Project Management

Project management certification is an excellent way to get your foot in the door for a career in business and technology. While there are many project management certifications out there, one of our favorites is from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. The program’s Master of Science (MS) – Project Management will teach you everything you need to know about how to manage projects—from how to create effective project plans and processes, to how to deal with budgetary concerns, conflicts, and more. Not only that, but it also comes with two certifications: Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) and Certified Professional in Project Management (CPPM). Both provide industry-recognized credentials that can help open doors for career advancement. And as if that wasn’t enough, students who complete either or both certifications will be given priority admission consideration into Fuqua’s full-time MBA program upon graduation. So even if you don’t have immediate plans to pursue an advanced degree, we recommend at least considering this option. It could end up paying off big time down the road!

5) Master of Business Administration (MBA) – Strategic and Organizational Leadership

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) program at Penn State University, ranked number 8 in U.S. News & World Report’s most recent rankings, is designed to help students pursue their career goals while developing professional relationships and leadership skills that can be applied in a variety of business environments. You may choose between full-time and part-time study options; whichever you select, you will complete 60 credits toward your degree requirements through courses offered by Penn State’s Smeal College of Business. Students also have access to an online portal with resources such as video tutorials, online discussion boards, and more.

The MBA Program offers two concentration areas: Strategic and Organizational Leadership or Marketing Management. Both concentrations include coursework from across Penn State’s campus—including its flagship campus in University Park—and allow for flexibility in scheduling based on individual needs. Students who do not hold an undergraduate degree from an accredited college or university are required to take prerequisite courses before applying for admission into any graduate program at Penn State.