5 Reasons You Need Personal Injury Protection Insurance on Your Car Insurance Policy

Car insurance can be expensive, but you don’t have to pay full price to get the protection you need. Personal injury protection insurance (PIP) provides additional coverage that can help you after an accident, even if it was your fault or you weren’t in your own car at the time of the crash. PIP can pay for medical bills, lost wages, and vehicle repair costs when someone else is at fault and may not have adequate insurance coverage to cover all your expenses. Here are five reasons why you need personal injury protection insurance on your car insurance policy.

1) No one plans to be in an accident

Accidents happen. And when they do, it’s important to have personal injury protection (PIP) insurance so you can be protected in case something goes wrong. PIP insurance covers costs like medical bills and wage replacement, depending on your policy, but it also helps pay for some of your vehicle expenses after an accident too. If you’re not sure if you have PIP insurance—or if you know that you should have it—read our list of five reasons to get it: 1. Medical Bills The most obvious reason to buy PIP is because it will help cover your medical bills. 2. Wage Replacement If you were hurt in a car accident, chances are you won’t be able to work right away while you recover from your injuries. Having PIP coverage means that even though you won’t be earning a paycheck, at least part of your income will still be coming in until you heal. 3. Lost Wages Even if you weren’t injured in an accident, PIP insurance can still come in handy. Say you got into a fender bender with another driver who was clearly at fault. Because his or her car was damaged, he or she may not be able to drive for several days while repairs are made.

2) The unexpected can happen at any time

if you’re in an accident and file a personal injury protection (PIP) claim, then your car insurance policy should cover you. Here are five reasons why PIP insurance is a worthwhile investment: 1. No-Fault Laws & Comprehensive Coverage: Some states mandate that everyone have PIP insurance as part of their auto policy; if you live in one of these states, it doesn’t hurt to purchase additional coverage for even more financial protection after an accident. 2. Liability Doesn’t Cut It: If you were at fault in an accident, liability insurance only covers other drivers up to a certain amount. If they suffer serious injuries or property damage, they could be out of luck—and so could you! 3. Emergency Medical Treatment Can Be Expensive: Even with health insurance, medical costs can add up quickly when you need treatment after an accident—especially if those costs come out-of-pocket until your provider pays its share. 4. Don’t Let High Deductibles Scare You Off: If you don’t want to pay high monthly premiums, consider buying a low deductible. While a higher deductible will mean lower monthly payments, it also means paying thousands of dollars out-of-pocket if you do get into an accident. 5. The Expiration Date Isn’t Always Clear: In some cases, there isn’t a clear expiration date for your PIP coverage—in which case, check with your state’s DMV to find out how long you have before your insurance expires.

3) No matter what you do, there’s no guarantee

Accidents happen. That’s why it’s important to make sure you have a personal injury protection insurance (PIP) option on your car insurance policy. PIP covers medical expenses, lost wages and other bills related to injuries sustained in an accident. The best part? Insurers will likely offer to add PIP for little or no extra cost when you sign up for new car insurance with them. If they don’t, consider switching insurers. Having PIP could save you thousands of dollars if you ever get into an accident. For example, say you suffer serious leg injuries in a car crash that leaves you unable to work for several months. Without PIP coverage, you would be responsible for paying all of your own medical bills as well as any lost wages from not being able to work. With PIP coverage, however, those costs are covered by your insurer—which means less money out of pocket should something go wrong. To learn more about how PIP can help protect you after an accident has occurred, contact any reputable insurance company in your area.

4) Even seemingly minor accidents can have long-term consequences

car insurance claims and personal injury protection (PIP) benefits can help you pay for things like home care, medical bills, lost wages, and transportation. But what are PIP benefits? Do you need them? Here’s everything you need to know about PIP insurance—and why it should be a part of your auto policy.

Whether you get into an accident with another vehicle or fall down some stairs and injure yourself, life happens. What happens if that accident doesn’t kill you but it does leave you seriously injured in ways that require ongoing treatment? What if those injuries mean that suddenly work isn’t possible anymore? How will you pay for all of your medical bills and lost wages? The answer: personal injury protection (PIP) insurance.

5) You don’t want to risk losing your financial security after an accident

After an accident, your finances could be thrown into complete chaos. Medical bills, physical therapy treatments, lost income—the costs go beyond what most people can afford to pay out of pocket. With personal injury protection insurance (PIP), you’re covered for all of these costs. PIP is not part of basic car insurance coverage; it’s optional coverage you can add to your policy, and only a handful of states mandate that drivers carry it. But if you live in one of those states, or if you don’t want to risk being financially responsible for an accident, consider adding PIP coverage. It won’t cost much more than $100 per year and could save your financial future in case of an accident.