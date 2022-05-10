Deans Scholarships for International Students at Grand View University, USA – Apply Now

Get financial support to start your academic journey in the USA by applying for the Deans Scholarships offered by Grand View University.

The motive of the bursary is to support applicants who want to take part in the undergraduate degree programme.

Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, is a private liberal arts college. It was established in 1896 and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, an American church. On the list of regional schools, Grand View University is ranked 35th.

Why choose Grand View University? Grand View University encourages, equips, and enables students to realize their full potential and serve the global community. Faculty, staff, and students at Grand View University are aided in performing their duties and achieving the institution’s objectives by the institution’s core values.

Application Deadline: The university accepts and reviews applications on a rolling basis. However, the applicants are requested to observe course-specific application and document submission deadlines.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Grand View University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $14,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate programmes offered at Grand View can be applied.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be first-year students at Grand View.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students must use the university portal to apply for admission at Grand View. Applicants will be considered based on the admission application.

Supporting Documents: Submit official transcripts, Declaration of financial resources, Copy of passport, Letter of recommendation, Statement of purpose, and Professional resume.

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have graduated high school or have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum GPA of 2.75/4.00.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL – 69

IELTS – 6.0

PTE – 48

Duolingo – 95

Benefits

Grand View University will provide the award amount of $13000 for high-potential applicants in the USA.

