Dr. P. Anthony Johnstone Memorial Bursary for International Students in Canada – Apply Now

Dr. P. Anthony Johnstone Memorial Bursary for International Students in Canada

The Dalhousie University has organized the Dr. P. Anthony Johnstone Memorial Bursary programme for Canadian or international students for the academic year 2022-2023.

This educational award is open to outstanding Canadian or international students who want to undertake a master’s or doctoral degree at the Faculty of Graduate Studies. A bursary of at least $2,000 will be awarded at each competition.

Dalhousie University is a public research university ranked 317th in Best Global Universities. Its mission is to lift the intellectual, social, and economic vitality of our local, national, and global communities.

Why choose to study at Dalhousie University? Dalhousie University showcases an institution-wide commitment to a world-class student experience, interdisciplinary collaboration, and mutual respect and inclusion in all aspects of our academic, research, and civic priorities.

Application Deadline: Students are requested to submit their applications before March 15 and October 31 annually

Brief Description

University or Organization: Dalhousie University

Department: NA

Course Level: Master’s or doctoral

Award: $2,000

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Canadian or international students

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Canadian or international students are eligible to apply

Eligible Course or Subjects: Master’s or doctoral degree in humanities or social sciences offered by the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

You must be enrolled in a humanities or social sciences degree program and be interested in social justice and human rights.

You must have satisfactory academic standing and a demonstrated financial need.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply, applicants must have to take admitted to the university.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to submit a letter outlining their involvement in social justice and human rights initiatives will also need to be included.

Admission Requirements: Applicants are required to meet the admission requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: Dalhousie graduate programs require students to have a high level of English language proficiency to be successful. To ensure you possess the language skills necessary to thrive, we ask all students who speak English as an additional language to demonstrate their abilities through a language competency test.

Benefits

Successful winners of this scholarship will receive $2,000 at Dalhousie University in Canada.

