Ohio Trustee Awards for Out-of-State Students in USA – Apply Now

Earning a college degree leads to the ability to choose career paths. Examining this importance of the study, Ohio University is granting the Ohio Trustee Awards for Out-of-State Students.

The award is accessible to academically qualified students who are classified as non-residents of Ohio for the academic year 2022-2023.

Ohio University is a public research university in the city of Athens, in the state of Ohio. Ohio State University is the oldest university in Ohio, the 10th oldest public university in the United States, and the 32nd oldest public and private university in the United States. It has more than 250 undergraduate majors, as well as masters and doctoral degrees in more than 100 fields.

Why study at Ohio University? Ohio is known around the world for its research and scholarship in avionics, biotechnology, communication, education, environmental studies, history, pipeline corrosion, physics, and psychology, among other things. It has world-class fine arts programmes, like ceramics, film, and printmaking, which are all very good.

Application Deadline: The last date to apply for the scholarship is December 1.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Ohio University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: Varies

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Eligible Course or Subjects: The scholarship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

This award helps make OHIO more accessible for academically qualified students who are classified as non-residents of Ohio for tuition purposes. Award amounts for non-resident students vary according to academic merit.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants must have to enroll in the undergraduate degree programme at the university. Applicants will be considered for the award.

Supporting Documents: Academic records from every secondary/post-secondary institution you have attended, with a certified or attested translation if the original document is not in English, proof of citizenship: a copy of your passport, and evidence of sufficient funding.

Admission Requirements: Students must have to meet the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: All students seeking direct admission for full-time academic study must demonstrate English proficiency through one of the following:

Provide a recent TOEFL, IELTS, or Duolingo English Test score. See minimum requirements below. IELTS reports should be sent directly from the testing agency. TOEFL results should be sent electronically directly from the testing agency (school code 1593). Duolingo English Test results can be shared online with Ohio University once your test has been certified.

English Proficiency Minimum Score Requirements

TOEFL Paper: 520 (composition score of 5)

TOEFL Internet (IBT): 68 (writing subscore of 17)

IELTS: 6.0 (no sub-score below 5.5)

Duolingo English Test: 95

Complete at least three years in a high school in an English-speaking system, including three years of high school English (not ESL) courses with a grade of B or better.

Submit an ACT composite score of 21 with 21 ACT English and 21 ACT Reading subscores.

Submit a 1060 SAT Total with 540 SAT Evidence-Based Reading and Writing subscore.

Have completed the equivalent of Ohio University’s English 1510: Writing and Rhetoric I (Freshman Composition) with a grade of C or better. Course equivalency will be determined during the application process.

Benefits

Ohio University will provide award amounts for non-resident students that vary according to academic merit.

