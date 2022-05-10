Presidential Scholarships for International Students at University of Findlay, USA – Apply Now

Scholarships give promising students an approach to their education regardless of their financial circumstances. Therefore, the University of Findlay is offering Presidential Scholarships.

The programme aims to support overseas applicants commencing the undergraduate degree programme at the university.

The University of Findlay, founded in 1882, is a private institution located in Findlay. It offers sixty undergraduate programs, ten master’s degrees, and four student degree programmes at the doctorate level.

Why study at the University of Findlay? The university will prepare you for effective work and will encourage you to get the most out of your experience with English culture. You worked hard to get good grades and to spread the word about your education.

Application Deadline: The University of Findlay does not have an application deadline and admits students on a rolling basis.

Brief Description

University: University of Findlay

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Awards: $19,000

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: NA

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Pursuing an undergraduate degree in any subject area.

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must have high school certificates with an excellent record.

Applicants must have a GPA of 3.75-3.94

How to Apply

How to Apply: For being considered for the program, students have to take admitted to the bachelor’s degree program via the university application portal or common application at the university. No separate application is required for the award.

Supporting Documents: The university may ask you for High school transcripts and school leaving certificate or diploma, a Copy of your passport bio page, ?and Bank statement showing available funds for at least the first year of studies.

Admission Requirements: Students must have a minimum of a 2.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale

Language Requirement: Applicants have to provide the official proof of English proficiency :

TOEFL Minimum Score: 61

IELTS Minimum Score: 6.0

iTEP Minimum Score: 3.5

PTE Academic Minimum Score: 50

Duolingo Minimum Score: 95

Benefits

The University of Findlay will provide an award amount of $19,000 to the successful candidates.

