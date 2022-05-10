Scholarship Application Cover Letter: How to Write a Winning Letter

How to write a scholarship application cover letter? The cover letter you send with your scholarship application will play an important role in whether or not you get the funding that you need to pursue your educational goals. To help, we’ve put together some cover letter writing tips and advice on what to include when writing your cover letter to maximize your chances of getting the funding you need.

Choosing your topic

When it comes time to think about what you’re going to write about, make sure that you spend some time narrowing down your topic. You want your cover letter to represent you and your interests, so if you’re writing on a subject that isn’t related to your field of study or professional goals, it might be better for you to pick another topic. Additionally, keep in mind how competitive certain scholarships are. Generally speaking, postgraduate scholarship applications will have stiffer competition than undergraduate ones.

Research

The first step in your scholarship search is research. Undergraduate and postgraduate students have different criteria, so it’s important that you research both types of scholarships. Start by doing online searches on scholarships and grants, as well as searching for scholarships relevant to your specific area of study.

Completing an Outline

Before you begin writing your cover letter, consider whether you’ll be applying for undergraduate or postgraduate studies. If you’re looking at undergraduate courses, you should be able to include most of your information in only one page. However, if you’re applying for postgraduate study and planning on sending an entire application package (essay, reference letters and resume), each of these components will probably count as multiple pages.

Introduction Paragraphs

The first paragraph should be like an elevator pitch. In other words, it should capture your audience’s attention. Talk about what inspired you to apply for the scholarship in your opening paragraph. Mention your strengths, goals and why you deserve that scholarship. Finally, tell why you believe you are uniquely qualified for that award. In your second paragraph, tell us why you want to pursue higher education and where specifically you plan on attending school. Your final paragraph is where you should give them a call-to-action by asking them to submit their vote for you by whatever deadline they have set. Close with something along these lines: Thank you so much for taking time out of your day to read my letter.

Body Paragraphs

My name is (Your name). I am applying for consideration in ___________ scholarship. I am a (current student/recent graduate) at (Name of School). I am currently enrolled in ___________ courses, with an overall GPA of (GPA). My major(s) are (major here), and my minor(s) are (minor here). Outside of academics, I participate in many clubs/organizations on campus, including: ___________, ____________ and others. I have been involved in these organizations since my freshman year, and have held several leadership positions. Some of these positions include: ___________, _____________ and others. In addition to extracurricular activities, I have also been involved in community service throughout high school and college. Some of these organizations include: ______________, _________________ and others. These experiences have taught me that I can work well under pressure while working towards common goals with diverse groups of people from different backgrounds. As such, I feel confident that I will be able to succeed as a member of your organization. Lastly, I would like to add that (insert any additional information you feel is relevant here.) Thank you for your time and consideration. Sincerely, Your Name

Conclusion Paragraphs

It’s one thing to write an effective scholarship application, but it’s another for your entire package to stand out from all of your competitors. As discussed above, you should approach every section of your application with equal care and diligence—from explaining why you are applying for scholarships in general and which ones you are applying for in particular, to describing how your achievements have made a positive impact on others and will continue doing so in college. In addition, do not forget to include an interesting or unique fact about yourself that has not been mentioned elsewhere in your application. You want to make sure that whoever is reading through hundreds of applications remembers yours! With these tips and tricks under your belt, you can’t go wrong when writing a winning scholarship application cover letter. Good luck!