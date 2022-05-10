Trustee Scholarships for International Students at University of Findlay, USA

The University of Findlay is delighted to announce the Trustee Scholarships for international students for the academic year 2022-2023 in the USA.

The program is open to high-caliber worldwide students commencing an undergraduate degree at the university. Students must have a GPA of 3.95 or higher.

The University of Findlay was founded in 1882 as a cooperative venture between the Churches of God General Conference and the city of Findlay. It is a private Christian university located in Findlay, Ohio. The University of Findlay is placed 263rd in the United States of America’s National Universities.

Why study at the University of Findlay? The university will prepare you for effective work and encourage you to get the most out of your experience with English culture. You worked hard to get good grades and to spread the word about your education.

Application Deadline: The University of Findlay does not have an application deadline and admits students on a rolling basis.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Findlay

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $21,000

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: The scholarship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

You must be an International student and commencing an eligible undergraduate degree at the university.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Admission applications can be submitted via the university application portal or a common application at the university. No separate application is required for the award.

Supporting Documents: Submit the following documents:

Transcripts: Original and official credentials showing completion of required secondary schoolwork or work completed to the final year of study. A certified English translation and the original credential in the foreign language are required.

Bank statement proving the capability to pay tuition, mandatory fees, and room & board for one year.

Admission Requirements: Students must have a minimum GPA of a 3.95 or higher

Language Requirement: Applicants have to provide the official proof of English proficiency :

TOEFL Minimum Score: 61

IELTS Minimum Score: 6.0

iTEP Minimum Score: 3.5

PTE Academic Minimum Score: 50

Duolingo Minimum Score: 95

Benefits

Successfully selected students will be provided an amount of $21,000 by the University of Findlay to pursue their undergraduate degrees in the USA.

