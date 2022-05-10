University of Birmingham DeepMind International Scholarships in UK – Apply Now

Studying abroad is always an adventure filled with financial challenges. If you want to remove your financial barriers, apply for the DeepMind International Scholarships at the University of Birmingham.

The study programme aims to support and encourage students to pursue postgraduate education at the School of Computer Science. There is only one international scholarship available, valued at £47,680 and two home scholarships available, valued at £29,860 each.

The University of Birmingham is a public research university in the city of Birmingham, England. It is dedicated to conducting world-class research in terms of originality, importance, and rigour. The university offers over 250 undergraduate courses, 600 postgraduate courses, 140 research opportunities, and 450 PhD programmes.

Why choose to study at the University of Birmingham? You’ll be part of a diverse international community in the heart of the United Kingdom’s most vibrant and intriguing metropolis. Birmingham, in the lovely heart of England, is a varied, modern, and lively city with a rich cultural and intellectual history.

Application Deadline: Candidates must submit their programme application before June 30, 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Birmingham

Department: School of Computer Science

Course Level: Postgraduate degree

Award: £47,680

Number of Awards: Three

Access Mode: None

Nationality: EU, Overseas (Non-EU), UK

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: Applicants can apply for a postgraduate degree in Computer Science

Eligibility Criteria: Applicants wishing to apply for the scholarship should meet one OR both of the following criteria:

Identify as female OR Identify as Black African, Black Caribbean, or other Black ethnicity.

They must also be able to demonstrate that they would not be able to take up the offer of admission without financial assistance.

Have already received a conditional/unconditional offer to study the MSc in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the University of Birmingham; and

Be ordinarily resident in the UK and would be classified as the UK for fee-paying purposes.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Interested students can apply for the course of their choice either via UCAS or the online application portal of the university. Students who receive an offer letter will receive a mail regarding the application for the scholarship.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university: The applicants must submit the following documents:

High school transcripts

Letter of recommendation

Letter of motivation

References

Admission Requirements: The applicants must already have, or expect to receive, a first or upper second class honours degree (2.i) or equivalent to be admitted in an MSc programme at Birmingham.

Language Requirement: The applicants must attain minimum required scores on the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 6.5

TOEFL – 88

PTE – 51

CAEL –169

Duolingo – 109

Benefits

There are two Home scholarships available, valued at £29,860 each. The value of the scholarship is applied against:

UK tuition fees – £10,620

A maintenance grant of £15,840 (to use for living costs), paid in instalments over the duration of the course

Funding of up to £2,000 to attend an international conference in the field of AI and Machine Learning during the course as well as £1,500 towards the purchase of essential equipment (suitable laptop etc.).

There is one International scholarship available, valued at £47,680. The value of the scholarship is applied against:

International tuition fees – £26,640

A maintenance grant of £15,840 (to use for living costs), paid in instalments over the duration of the course

Funding of up to £2,000 to attend an international conference in the field of AI and Machine Learning during the course as well as £1,500 towards the purchase of essential equipment (suitable laptop etc.).

£1700 to assist with relocation expenses

