DAAD Scholarships for International Students at Worms University of Applied Sciences, Germany

In Collaboration with DAAD, Worms University of Applied Sciences is offering the DAAD Scholarships in Germany for the academic year 2022-2023.

The grants are intended to support international students to focus on their studies and graduation when they have been experiencing financial hardships through no fault of their own.

Worms University of Applied Sciences is a business and technology-focused university of applied sciences in Worms, Germany. It is called Hochschule Worms in German. About 74 professors and 100 lecturers teach about 3,700 students in 38-degree programmes. Tourism/Travel Management, Computer Science, and Business Sciences are the three departments at Worms University of Applied Sciences. Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes in both business and technology are available.

Why study at the Worms University of Applied Sciences? As a University of Applied Sciences, it gives students a practical education focused on their future careers. They have about 3,800 students in degree programmes right now, and about a quarter of them are from outside Germany. Because they focus on academics, they can give their students the right academic and practical training to help them get ready for successful careers.

Application Deadline: Submit the below form by May 17, 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: Worms University of Applied Sciences

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: Educational fund

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Germany

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Eligible Course or Subjects: The scholarship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Applicants must have to enroll in the degree programme.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To be enlisted in the programme, students must submit the admission application via the university portal.

Supporting Documents: Do not forget to attach the required documents (motivational letter, plan of studies, current transcript) and provide your German bank account details.

Admission Requirements: The proof of a degree in a business administration programme at a university in Germany or abroad with a final grade of at least 2,5 or equivalent in the local grading system.

Language Requirement: Applicants whose native language is not English must submit proof of the English language requirements.

Benefits

Worms University of Applied Sciences will provide educational funds for students in Germany.

Apply Now