NSF Earth Sciences Postdoctoral Fellowships in USA

The National Science Foundation is pleased to offer the Postdoctoral Fellowships for scientists early in their careers to obtain training beyond their graduate education in the USA for the academic session 2022/2023.

The postdoctoral fellowship programme is intended to recognize beginning investigators of significant potential and provide them with experience that will establish them in leadership positions in the scientific community.

The National Science Foundation (NSF) was established by the National Science Foundation Act of 1950. NSF is an independent agency of the United States government that supports fundamental research and education in all the non-medical fields of science and engineering. Its medical counterpart is the National Institutes of Health. The NSF’s scope has expanded over the years to include many areas, not in its initial portfolio, including the social and behavioral sciences, engineering, and science and mathematics education.

Why study at National Science Foundation? National Science Foundation funds research and education in most fields of science and engineering through grants, contracts, and cooperative agreements. The Foundation accounts for about 20 percent of federal support to academic institutions for basic research.

Application Deadline: Applications must be submitted by October 26, 2022, due by 5 p.m. submitter’s local time

Brief Description

University or Organization: National Science Foundation

Department: N.A.

Course Level: EAR Postdoctoral Fellowships

Award: $90,000

Number of Awards: 10 to 12

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: USA

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: USA

Eligible Course or Subjects: The scholarship will be awarded in any subject offered by the university

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Proposals must be submitted by individuals. NSF postdoctoral fellowships are awarded to individuals, not to institutions. However, the individuals must affiliate with an appropriate host institution anywhere in the world.

Be U.S. citizens (or nationals) or permanent residents of the United States at the time of proposal submission;

Either currently, a graduate student or, at the deadline date, have served in a position requiring the doctoral degree for no more than 18 full-time-equivalent months since earning the degree.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To grasp the opportunity, students have to submit the form and documents.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to provide all necessary academic qualifications, CV, and copy of passport.

Admission Requirements: For admission to a postdoctoral program, you must have a previous year’s degree from a recognized university.

Language Requirement: The candidate should have a very good command of the English language.

Benefits

The total fellowship amount is $90,000 per year, consisting of two components:

A stipend is $65,000 per year paid directly to the Fellow on a monthly schedule;

An annual fellowship allowance of $25,000 is paid directly to the Fellow and intended to cover costs of the fellowship, including:

expenses directly related to the conduct of the proposed research and professional development activities, including but not limited to materials and supplies, equipment, computing resources, access to databases, training courses, travel, publication charges, and subscription fees;

expenses in support of the Fellow, such as office space, general-purpose supplies, and use of equipment, facilities, and other institutional resources; and

Expenses in support of fringe benefits include an individual or family health insurance provided through a group or individual plan, dental and vision insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings, dependent care, and moving expenses.

