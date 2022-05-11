PhD Fellowships in Pioneer Centre for Artificial Intelligence’s Collaboratories in Denmark

The Pioneer Centre is inviting outstanding students to apply for the PhD Fellowships in the Pioneer Centre for Artificial Intelligence’s Collaborators at the University of Copenhagen. There are four fellowships are available for the academic year 2022/2023.

The fellowship programme aims to encourage international students who will enroll in a PhD degree programme in the Department of Computer Science.

The University of Copenhagen (UCPH) is a public research university. Founded in 1479, the second-oldest university in Scandinavia and one of the best in the Nordic countries and Europe. It helps students with admissions, housing, and counseling, among other things, and hosts orientation programs with a range of social events.

Why study at the University of Copenhagen? The University of Copenhagen is a research-intensive institution that provides world-class research and teaching. The University of Copenhagen (UCPH) is one of the most outstanding research and educational institutions in the Nordic countries, with over 40,000 students and over 9,000 workers. Students will be able to enhance their foreign careers by working as part of a world-class research team.

Application Deadline: The deadline for applications is 15 May 2022, 23:59 GMT +2.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Copenhagen

Department: Department of Computer Science

Course Level: PhD

Award: Salary

Number of Awards: 4

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Denmark

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities

Eligible Course or Subjects: PhD programme in the Pioneer Centre for Artificial Intelligence’s collaboratories or Computer Science or Mathematics.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the regular PhD programme, applicants can have a background in other sciences, with a strong computational skills background. We are interested in students who are interested in solving fundamental questions, working within an interdisciplinary framework, and who are curious about how AI is contributing to solving some of society’s most pressing issues.

How to Apply

How to Apply: All interested students must take admitted in PhD fellowships at the University of Copenhagen. After being enrolled, applicants can complete the online application form for this award.

Supporting Documents: Applicants must have to submit a Cover letter in which they state the PhD project they are applying to, explain their motivation for pursuing doctoral studies, and describe their background, qualifications, and interests relevant to the project.

Curriculum vitae including information about your education, experience, language skills, and other skills relevant to the position

Original diplomas for Bachelor of Science or Master of Science and transcript of records in the original language, including an official English translation if issued in another language than English or Danish. If not completed, a certified/signed copy of a recent transcript of records or a written statement from the institution or supervisor is accepted.

Publication list (if possible)

Up to 3 reference letters (if available)

Admission Requirements: Applicants must comply with the formal requirements process at UCPH, depending on the position PhD program.

Language Requirement: If English is not your first language, you should provide evidence of English language ability: IELTS, TOEFL, or other acceptable proof.

Benefits

The University of Copenhagen will provide salary according to the agreement between the Ministry of Finance and The Danish Confederation of Professional Associations on Academics in the State (AC). The Protocol covers the position on Job Structure.

