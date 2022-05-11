PhD Scholarships in Biotechnological and Biocomputational Science, Italy

The University of Bologna is proud to offer the PhD Scholarships in Biotechnological and Biocomputational Science in Italy for the academic year 2022-2023.

The programme aims to support applicants who will take part in the PhD degree programme at the university.

The University of Bologna is a research university in Bologna. It is one of the best public universities in Bologna, Italy, and is ranked 160th by QS Global World Rankings 2021. It aims to pave the way for innovation by offering more and more programmes, researching the cutting edge, and keeping an ever-widening international perspective.

Why study at the University of Bologna? People think that the University of Bologna is the oldest in the Western world. It has always been connected to great names in science and literature. Students are taught by well-known professors who use interdisciplinary training in courses and seminars that go beyond what is taught at the university. It helps the students and has special services to help recent college graduates get started in the business.

Application Deadline: Open

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Bologna

Department: NA

Course Level: PhD

Award: Salary

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Italy

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Eligible Course or Subjects: The scholarship will be awarded in Biotechnological and Biocomputational Sciences.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Applicants must have to enroll in the PhD degree programme.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply, applicants must complete the online application form.

Supporting Documents: Identity document Valid identity document with photo, Degrees Documents attesting the awarding of the first and second cycle degrees, Curriculum Vitae, Research proposal, Publications.

Admission Requirements: Students must have a previous degree certificate with relevant marks.

Language Requirement: Applicants must have sufficient knowledge of English language proficiency.

Benefits

Each successful scholar will receive the salary to complete their PhD degree at the university.

Apply Now