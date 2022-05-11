Postgraduate Merit Scholarships for Egypt Students at Heriot-Watt University, UAE

Heriot-Watt University is excited to announce the Postgraduate Merit Scholarships for Egypt Students. The University is now accepting applications for the academic session 2022-2023.

The main objective of this scholarship is to support Egypt students who want to enter a bachelor’s degree at the university.

Established in 1821, Heriot-Watt University is a public research university. It provides an integrated learning environment and various degree programs such as undergraduate, master’s, and other research programs.

Students will be able to study in a variety of programmes, including on-campus taught programmes and part-time online study. They can develop your profession by gaining new skills and talents, strengthening your trust, and learning more about themselves at university.

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by 18 July 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Heriot-Watt University

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor’s degree

Award: Up to 15%

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Egypt

The award can be taken in UAE

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Egypt

Eligible Course or Subjects: The scholarship will be awarded in any subject offered by the University

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Students must demonstrate outstanding academic qualifications and financial need

Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0/4 to 80% or a GPA of 3.5

How to Apply

How to Apply: If you want to be enlisted in this educational program, you will need to take admission to Bachelor’s degree programme at the University. After that, students must apply for scholarships using the scholarship request form.

Supporting Documents: Attach copies of your official original or certified copies of academic transcripts for the qualification.

Admission Requirements: Students must have a high-school certificate with excellent marks.

Language Requirement: If English is not your first language, please check your program’s English language requirements. IELTS – 4.5 to 5.0

Cambridge – 147-154 to 155-161

PTE Academic –

29-35 to 36-50

TOEFL – 32-43 to 44-56

Versant – 33 to 39

Benefits

Heriot-Watt University will provide up to a 15% discount for high-potential applicants in UAE.

